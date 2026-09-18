Kabras Sugar legend makes vow over future after losing Sevens Circuit crown to KCB Rugby

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18, 2026 – Kabras Sugar assistant coach Ntabeni Dukisa believes it is only a matter of when — and not if — before the sugar millers become the most successful team in rugby 7s in the country.

The South African says the emerging crop of young players in the team fills him with hope and conviction.

“I was not here for the past, I don’t know but we’re trying to create a competitive 7’s squad. We’ve got young boys coming through with a bit of experience. Give me one or two years, then you’ll see how Kabras is going to be. We’ll try to get them on top and win the series also,” Dukisa said.

For all their success in the longer version of rugby, Kabras have laboured to make their mark in the 7s.

Their last National Sevens Circuit (NSC) title was in 2017 after which they have had several brushes with glory in subsequent years.

The drought continues after failing to usurp KCB Rugby in this year’s edition in which they finished second in the final standings with 107 points, eight adrift of the bankers.

Choosing to see the bottle as half full, Dukisa believes there are a lot of positives to build upon ahead of the next edition of NSC.

“There’s a lot of lessons we got here. We’re gonna go back to the drawing board and look where we fell short. I feel like everything is on the pathway to go to the top,” he said.

With the 7s season done and dusted, focus shifts to the 15s, with Kabras beginning their journey to a sixth straight Kenya Cup crown.

Dukisa revealed that the forwards have been at work in the ‘forest’ — that is the ASK Kakamega Showground — readying for the battle ahead.

“There are already guys working there. I am not saying that we’re more focused on the 15’s, but we’re also saying that there is a plan going forward to stay on top there,” he said.

The sugar millers ended their 7s season on a low, losing 5-0 to KCB Rugby in the third-place playoff of the Christie 7s at the RFUEA Grounds.