Okot proves her worth on WNBA Playoff debut as Atlanta Dream rally past Mystics

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 – When the pressure rises in the postseason, WNBA coaches typically shorten their rotations to lean almost exclusively on battle-tested veterans.

Yet, as the No. 4 seed Atlanta Dream mounted a second-half comeback against the No. 5 seed Washington Mystics in Game 1 of their first-round series, rookie center Madina Okot provided a vital spark on the grandest stage of her young career.

Making her WNBA playoff debut at State Farm Arena, the 6-foot-6 Kenyan international produced an efficient, high-impact stint off the bench.

In just seven minutes of action, Okot recorded 4 points, 5 rebounds (4 defensive), 1 block, and 1 steal while shooting 66.7% from the field (2-for-3).

Her presence inside yielded an impressive +12 plus-minus rating, tied for the highest on the bench.

The Dream found themselves in an uphill battle early, trailing 41–36 at halftime as Washington’s frontline, led by Sonia Citron (25 points) and Kiki Iriafen (15 points, 14 rebounds), exploited interior spaces.

However, Atlanta’s experienced core reasserted dominance in the second half. Anchored by Rhyne Howard (26 points, 5 steals), Allisha Gray (22 points), and veteran DeWanna Bonner (13 points), the Dream generated a fast-paced rally.

The second-half turnaround was fueled by defensive pressure, with Atlanta forcing 22 Mystics turnovers and turning them into 27 points on the other end.

Alongside Angel Reese (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Jordin Canada (10 points, 10 assists), Okot provided crucial frontline relief, keeping the defensive intensity high while giving the starting bigs valuable breathers without sacrificing rim protection or rebounding.

Atlanta comfortably closed out a 92–77 victory, opening up a 1–0 series lead in the best-of-three matchup.

In a locker room stacked with proven championship pedigree and multiple All-Stars, including Howard, Gray, Canada, and Bonner, Okot’s rapid adaptation to postseason intensity stands out.

Drafted 13th overall out of South Carolina, Okot spent her debut regular season absorbing the nuances of professional basketball, averaging 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in limited minutes.

Her performance in Game 1 highlights the confidence the coaching staff holds in her physical tools and defensive instinct when games hang in the balance.

With a 1–0 advantage secured, the Dream will head to Washington for Game 2 at CareFirst Arena on Wednesday, September 30, aiming to sweep the series and lock in a spot in the WNBA Semifinals.