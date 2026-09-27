Thousands warm up for StanChart Marathon with Friends of Karura Anniversary Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 27, 2026 – More than 1,000 runners hit the trails at Karura Forest on Sunday for the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race, one of the warm-up events leading up to the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens.

The event featured 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km races, bringing together runners, families and the wider community for a day of sport, fitness and environmental conservation.

The races were followed by a family-friendly celebration and a Berlin Marathon watch party at Amani Gardens.

The Friends of Karura Anniversary Race is part of a series of warm-up events supported by Standard Chartered to help runners prepare for this year’s Nairobi Marathon. The main race is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants from 102 nationalities, including more than 400 elite athletes.

“The warm-up races are an important part of the journey towards the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, giving runners an opportunity to test their preparation, build confidence and connect with fellow participants ahead of the main race.

“We are pleased to see such strong participation at Karura, where running, family and environmental conservation come together. The event reflects the wider role of the marathon in bringing communities together through sport and around causes that matter,” said Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa.

The 2026 marathon field will include athletes from Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Brazil and Ethiopia, among other countries, reflecting the international participation in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

“The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has been one of our sponsors for years, and we value the partnership and support it has provided to the running community. The warm-up races give runners an opportunity to prepare for the marathon while bringing people together around causes that matter to our communities,” said Peter Njui, Operations Manager, Friends of Karura Anniversary Race.

“For us, the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race is also about celebrating Karura Forest and the work we continue to do with the Kenya Forest Service to protect and preserve this important green space. We are pleased to partner with Standard Chartered once again and welcome runners and families to Karura.”

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has grown into a platform that combines sport, community participation and social impact. Since its inception, it has attracted more than 345,000 participants and raised approximately KES520 million for programmes supported through the Standard Chartered Foundation.

The programmes focus on employability, entrepreneurship and skills development for young people, women and people with disabilities.

The 23rd edition has secured a record combined sponsorship of KES273 million, with Standard Chartered committing KES130 million and sponsors contributing a further KES143 million in cash and in-kind support.

The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon will take place on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens, with more than 30,000 runners from 102 nationalities expected to participate alongside more than 400 elite athletes.