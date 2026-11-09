A new ‘Faith’ has been born? Youngster bags another gold for Kenya at Youth Olympics

By: Omondi Onyatta 1 min read
A new ‘Faith’ has been born? Youngster bags another gold for Kenya at Youth Olympics
Kenya's Faith Rono wins the women's 3000m. PHOTO/DK WERE

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 – Youngster Faith Rono added to Kenya’s bulging medal collection at the Dakar Youth Olympics with victory in the women’s 3000m on Monday evening.

Rono clocked 9:15.47 to cross the finish line first, ahead of Yordanos Tsigab of Ethiopia who came second in 9:15.71.

Uganda’s Keren Chelimo finished third in a season’s best of 9:32.41.

Rono’s win came a few minutes after Wesley Kiplagat Kipkech had clinched the country’s fourth medal at the games, clocking a personal best of 5:36.28 to finish second in the men’s 2000m steeplechase.

More to follow…

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  2. Kenya clinch another medal at Dakar Youth Olympics
  3. Kenyan youngster makes lifetime vow after winning gold at Dakar Youth Olympics
  4. ‘How I almost missed out on gold at Dakar Olympics,’ Kenyan youngster reveals
Omondi Onyatta

Omondi Onyatta