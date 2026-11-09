Kenya clinch another medal at Dakar Youth Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 – Wesley Kiplagat continued Kenya’s medal harvest at the Dakar Youth Olympics with silver in the men’s 2000m steeplechase on Monday evening.

The youngster clocked a personal best (PB) of 5:36.28 to finish second, in a race won by Ethiopian Junedin Abdo, who timed 5:29.30 for the win – also a PB.

Ugandan Michael Kibet took the final podium place after also running a PB, 5:39.50 to finish third.

Kiplagat’s silver is Kenya’s fourth at the global showpiece in which the youngsters have the national flag high with outstanding performances.

It all began with the national junior women’s rugby 7s side who defeated Australia 17-12 to become the first team in history to win an Olympics medal for Kenya.

Abigail Kosgei and Enock Tuitoek added two more gold in the women’s 2000m steeplechase and men’s 3000m respectively on Sunday.