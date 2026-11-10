Patoranking And Olamide Reunite For High-Energy Lagos Anthem “Welcome To Lagos”

Nigerian global music star Patoranking returns with his new single “Welcome To Lagos” featuring Nigerian rap icon Olamide, arriving midnight Tuesday, November 10, 2026 via Amari Musiq.

A celebration of Lagos, “Welcome To Lagos” captures the energy, ambition and nightlife of a city that continues to shape culture far beyond its borders. Produced by longtime collaborator Ctea, the record pairs Patoranking’s unmistakable sound with a chant-ready hook over rolling bass and driving, syncopated drums. Olamide brings his signature style and perspective with a verse that hails the city by its traditional praise name, honouring the home both artists share.

The collaboration arrives days ahead of Olamide’s 13th studio album, Time & Space, out November 16 and follows his announcement of a first headline show at London’s O2 Arena on March 25, 2027.

“Welcome To Lagos” is the fourth single from Patoranking’s forthcoming fifth studio album and follows a strong run of releases including “No Jonze”, “African Soldier” featuring Buju Banton and “Shake That” featuring Ruger.

The release caps a landmark year for Patoranking. Fresh off a successful summer festival run across the UK and Europe, performing at Africa Oye, Summerjam,Sunsplash and Reggae Geel, he brought the show home to Lagos in September with a headline performance at TRACE Live, celebrating ten years of his debut album God Over Everything. That same month, he won Best Male Reggae/Dancehall at the 2026 African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) in Dallas, where “Shake That” featuring Ruger was also nominated for Best Collaboration. In October, he headlined the Nigerian Independence Day Parade in New York and received the Philanthropy Impact Award from the Nigerian Consulate in New York and the Organization for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN).

With more than 800 million YouTube views and hundreds of millions of streams worldwide, Patoranking has solidified himself as one of Africa’s most influential global stars. Known for seamlessly blending Afrobeats, dancehall and reggae, the Lagos-born artist remains in a lane entirely his own. His acclaimed studio albums include God Over Everything (2016), Wilmer (2019), Three (2020) and World Best (2023).

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