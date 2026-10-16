Vicwest And Zaituni Release Join Powers On “Sitoki”

Kenyan hitmaker Vicwest and rising vocalist Zaituni have released the official video to their new single, “Sitoki.”

Watch Video Here

“Sitoki,” which translates to “I am not leaving,” is a heartfelt declaration of loyalty, commitment, and unwavering love. The song tells the story of a woman who has found a partner who loves her in a way she has never experienced before. Because of the love, reassurance, and emotional security she receives from him, she promises to remain by his side and protect their relationship.

Download Audio Here

Through vulnerable lyrics, Zaituni admits that losing her lover would leave her deeply hurt because he has completely taken over her heart. She is willing to acknowledge her mistakes, ask for forgiveness when she is wrong, and choose love over pride. Her message is clear: she loves him, she wants only him, and she intends to remain committed to him for a lifetime.

Vicwest’s production provides the perfect foundation for Zaituni’s emotive delivery, resulting in a warm and relatable love song designed for dedications, couple moments, romantic playlists, and listeners who believe in choosing a love worth protecting.

“‘Sitoki’ is about finding someone who loves you differently—someone who makes you feel safe, valued, and genuinely chosen. It is a promise to appreciate that love, admit when you are wrong, and continue choosing the relationship,” says Zaituni.