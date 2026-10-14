Keffe D Davis Sentenced To 40 Years To Life For The 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur

In a historic courtroom ruling that brings an unprecedented close to hip-hop’s most enduring cold case, former South Side Compton Crip leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the September 1996 drive-by shooting that killed rap icon Tupac Shakur.

The 63-year-old Davis was handed two consecutive terms of 20 years to life—one for first-degree murder and one for the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Handcuffed and clad in blue jail attire, Davis offered little remorse as Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny handed down the sentence, capping off nearly three decades of speculation, street lore, and cultural grief.

Davis was found guilty of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon for masterminding the attack. Under Nevada law, a defendant who hands over the weapon and commands the vehicle carries equal legal accountability to the person pulling the trigger.

Though the fatal shooting occurred on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, Davis remained free until his arrest in late 2023. Prosecutors successfully turned Davis’s public bragging, media interviews, and 2019 self-published memoir into the core evidence that sealed his fate.

Davis is the only surviving individual from the white Cadillac that pulled alongside Tupac’s vehicle that fateful night.

For 30 years, Tupac’s death gave rise to endless conspiracy theories and urban myths. Davis’s incarceration finally replaces rumors with an official judicial record: no matter how much time elapses, justice eventually catches up. With Davis likely to spend the remainder of his life behind bars, the curtain officially falls on one of the longest-running criminal sagas in modern music history.