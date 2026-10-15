Adela’s “Nicole Kidman” Steadily Scales The Hot 100

When ADÉLA dropped her debut studio album PRIMA on September 4, 2026, pop culture was already keeping a watchful eye on her trajectory. Yet, few predicted just how rapidly her tongue-in-cheek, hook-laden fourth single, “Nicole Kidman,” would dominate global airwaves and streaming platforms.

Now sitting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Nicole Kidman” marks a historic milestone—making ADÉLA the first Slovak artist to reach the U.S. Top 10. Her steady, unyielding climb from a modest chart debut to a top-tier smash offers a masterclass in modern pop momentum.

“Nicole Kidman” didn’t rely on a quick flash-in-the-pan algorithm burst; it built momentum week over week through a mix of virality, radio adoption, and undeniable replay value. Following her entry on the Hot 100 with “Ain’t In LA,” “Nicole Kidman” quickly asserted itself as the runaway fan favorite across streaming platforms and social media.

The track surged to No. 1 on the U.S. Spotify daily chart, pulling in over a million domestic streams daily and cementing its place on mainstream playlists. On the Billboard Hot 100, the single leapt from its initial entry into the Top 20 (#22) before vaulting through the #12 and #11 positions to secure its peak inside the Top 10 at #9. Beyond the U.S., the song reached No. 1 in countries like Greece and Singapore, while landing in the Top 10 across the UK, Australia, Canada, and Ireland, alongside a No. 3 peak on the Billboard Global 200.

Why “Nicole Kidman” Captivating Pop Culture:

1. The Ultimate Hollywood Co-Sign

The track’s audacious name-dropping paid off in the most cinematic way possible. Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman didn’t just acknowledge the song—she publicly declared herself a fan, shared support ahead of ADÉLA’s Nashville performance, and featured ADÉLA’s music in her very first TikTok post. This organic co-sign turned a cheeky pop nod into a certified culture moment.

2. The Post-Dream Academy Narrative

For audiences who followed ADÉLA’s journey through Netflix’s Dream Academy, her solo reign carries an irresistible narrative arc. Rather than being defined by her exit from the show, ADÉLA channeled her distinct identity, subversive pop sensibilities, and sleek visual aesthetic into a solo era that has consistently defied expectations.

3. Precision Production Meets Unapologetic Persona

At just around three minutes, “Nicole Kidman” blends hypnotic production with sharp, self-assured lyrical bravado. It strikes the rare balance of feeling like a homage to classic 2000s Hollywood glamour while pushing a forward-facing pop sound tailored for today’s music landscape.

With the song impacting rhythmic radio and continuing to hold top-tier real estate across global streaming charts, ADÉLA’s trajectory is far from plateauing. “Nicole Kidman” is no longer just a hit—it’s the arrival statement of pop music’s newest powerhouse.