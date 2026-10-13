Kenya Tourism Board Grows Signature Experience Portfolio In Fresh Tourism Diversification Push

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is expanding the Kenya’s destination offering as it positions the country to compete more effectively across a wider range of global tourism segments.

This comes as the board unveiled 14 new experiences under the Magical Kenya Signature Experiences (MKSE) collection, adding to the programme that celebrates innovation among tourism operators and strengthens the country’s destination proposition.

The new experiences, spanning adventure, wellness, culinary tourism, conservation, culture, luxury, family travel, shopping and outdoor recreation, bring the total Magical Kenya Signature Experiences collection to 75 curated entries for the 2026 to 2028 cycle.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei described the MKSE programme as a direct response to the evolving expectations of the modern global traveller, noting that the new cohort reflects a tourism industry that continues to grow in depth and ambition.

“We are proud to welcome 14 new experiences into the Magical Kenya Signature Experiences collection that adds to the 61 experiences that were unveiled before. This demonstrates the creativity and innovation of our tourism industry while strengthening our ambition to diversify Kenya’s tourism offering and give visitors more reasons to explore, stay longer and experience more,” Chepkemei said during the unveiling ceremony in Nairobi.

She highlighted that the newly recognised experiences would help Kenya tell a fuller and more compelling story to international audiences.

The KTB CEO commended the operators for their contribution in raising the standards in the industry and making Kenya a key tourism destination in the region.

“These experiences enhance our destination proposition, open new opportunities for tourism enterprises, and help us tell a richer and more compelling Kenya story to the world,” Chepkemei stated.

“I commend your commitment to quality, innovation and authentic experiences continues to raise the bar for Kenyan tourism. We remain committed to supporting products that are market-ready, distinctive and capable of delivering memorable visitor experiences,” she added.

Among the newly recognised experiences is the African Food Trail, a culinary journey designed to introduce visitors to East Africa’s food culture across national borders. Its founder, Hawa Ali, said the recognition reflects a broader shift in what today’s traveller is seeking.

“We are moving into a new age in tourism where people want to see more. Food is at the forefront. Our goal is to go across Africa, to be the industry leader in gastronomy tourism across the continent, and to showcase not just Kenyan cuisine, but Tanzanian, Ethiopian, Ugandan and more. Africa is very diverse and there is still enormous room for us to put ourselves out there,” said Ali.

Also among the new inductees is an experience from Ol Pejeta Conservancy which is home to the world’s last two northern white rhinos and one of the continent’s most significant conservation undertakings. Ol Pejeta Head of Tourism, Enid Nkatha, said the recognition would help draw more visitors into active conservation participation.

“We are grateful that people will now come and help us with conservation work, and also help us take care of these animals from extinction,” said Nkatha.

The Magical Kenya Signature Experiences collection is central to Kenya’s National Tourism Strategy 2025 to 2030, which identifies product diversification beyond safari and beach as a priority, with specific focus on growing MICE, wellness, sports, cultural and culinary tourism.