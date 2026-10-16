UDA targets 47,000 grassroots officials in Nyamira, Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Oct 16 — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has launched a grassroots mobilisation drive in Nyamira and Kisii, targeting to recruit about 47,000 village-level officials as it seeks to strengthen its presence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The party is conducting grassroots elections aimed at recruiting at least 20 members from every polling centre and assigning them responsibilities to mobilise support and coordinate its activities at the local level.

Speaking during the ongoing exercise, UDA National Treasurer Japhet Nyakundi, who is leading the party’s national office team in the polls, said the officials would be drawn from different socioeconomic groups within their respective communities.

“We are building the party from the grassroots. In every polling centre we are recruiting at least 20 people as party members and giving them special responsibilities of marshalling the party’s followership,” Nyakundi said.

UDA is targeting approximately 17,000 grassroots officials in Nyamira and another 30,000 in neighbouring Kisii County.

“In Nyamira we are targeting around 17,000 grassroots officials and in Kisii about 30,000. This is a deliberate strategy to have a strong presence in every village,” Nyakundi said.

The officials will be tasked with mobilising party supporters in their respective polling centres, forming a grassroots network intended to keep the party connected to communities across the two counties.

“Our plan is simple but effective. These officials will be in charge of mobilising support for the party from every polling centre. They will be our foot soldiers on the ground,” he said.

The party plans to conduct elections for higher-level positions within the next two months, following the completion of the village-level exercise.

“We are starting from the bottom going up. Once we are done with this grassroots exercise, we will conduct elections for higher offices within the next two months,” Nyakundi added.