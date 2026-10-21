Electronic Dance Sensation Jazzy Makes Comeback With New Single “Dance Sensation”

Breakout electronic dance sensation Jazzy – Spotify’s most streamed female DJ/vocalist globally and the most streamed female electronic act on SoundCloud – returns with her new single, “Rocket Science”, released via Chaos Records.

The track follows a rapid string of successful releases, including ‘Get This Started’, ‘My People’ and ‘Invisible’ establishing Jazzy as one of dance music’s most dominant vocalists and DJs.

With ‘Rocket Science’, Jazzy turns up the energy once again, delivering an infectious burst of driving rhythms and high-octane vocals designed for peak-time dance floors and festival stages worldwide. As her global trajectory continues to skyrocket, “Rocket Science” marks the next chapter in her unstoppable rise.

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To celebrate the album release, Jazzy will hit the road for her Peace & Patience Headline Tour. The live run features high-profile UK dates at legendary venues like London’s The Cause and Bristol’s Document, culminating in a homecoming milestone: her biggest headline show to date at Dublin’s iconic 3Arena (13,000 capacity) on the Irish Bank Holiday weekend, October 24th.

Jazzy has also released a new mini-documentary titled “Dublin to the World”. Captured over her whirlwind 2026 summer, the film offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into her life away from the decks, chronicling her relentless international touring schedule, candid studio sessions, and the final preparations for her debut album.

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