Construction firms’ eye green building opportunities as Big 5 expo opens in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Construction suppliers are showcasing energy-efficient materials and sustainable building technologies in Nairobi as the industry faces growing pressure to deliver affordable housing and infrastructure while reducing environmental impact.

The ninth edition of Big 5 Construct Kenya opened at the Sarit Expo Centre on Wednesday, bringing together more than 150 exhibitors from over 25 countries to explore business opportunities in the country’s construction market.

The three-day exhibition comes as Kenya advances its housing and urban development agenda, creating demand for building materials, construction technologies and locally manufactured products.

This year’s event has introduced the Big 5 Impact Trail, a dedicated showcase of environmentally friendly construction solutions, including low-emission paints, energy-efficient insulated panels and modern heating and sanitary systems.

The initiative reflects the sector’s growing focus on sustainable construction, with Kenya’s National Buildings and Construction Decarbonization Roadmap for 2026–2040 setting a longer-term direction for reducing emissions from buildings.

“Big 5 Construct Kenya presents an opportunity to attract investment, strengthen local manufacturing and accelerate affordable housing delivery,” said Dr Erick Rutto, President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“With consistent policies and stronger international partnerships, Kenya can become a leading hub for innovative construction materials serving the wider African market.”

The exhibition features returning country pavilions from China, Egypt, Italy and Türkiye, alongside Germany, which is participating for the first time. New exhibitors include Kohler East Africa, Elite Tools, Henkel Kenya and Kerovit, covering products ranging from construction materials and tools to sanitaryware.

The international participation offers Kenyan suppliers an opportunity to establish commercial partnerships, although the extent to which such engagements will translate into local investment, manufacturing and employment remains to be seen.

Affordable housing delivery, meanwhile, will depend not only on access to new products but also on their cost, availability, compliance with building standards and suitability for local construction projects.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) said stronger collaboration, professional skills and adoption of evolving construction practices would be essential to improving the quality and safety of buildings.

“Achieving these ambitions requires collaboration across the value chain, investment in skills and knowledge, and the adoption of evolving construction practices,” said NCA Acting Chief Executive Officer Susan Rutto.

Alongside the exhibition, the CPD-certified Big 5 Talks programme is addressing regulatory compliance, project risk management, contractual obligations and construction business models. More than 25 professional development sessions are scheduled over the three days.

The discussions come amid continued efforts to strengthen construction standards and limit costly disputes that can delay projects and undermine investment returns.