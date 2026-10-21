TimeVallée opens first luxury multi-brand watch boutique in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Global luxury watch retailer TimeVallée has entered the Kenyan market with a 300-square-metre boutique at Nairobi’s Global Trade Centre (GTC) Mall, bringing together 10 prestigious Swiss and international watchmaking brands under one roof.

The boutique, opened in partnership with Art of Luxury, is positioned as Kenya’s first luxury multi-brand watch boutique, expanding access to high-end timepieces in Nairobi’s Westlands business and diplomatic district.

The outlet showcases collections from Baume & Mercier, Bvlgari, Cartier, Hublot, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Roger Dubuis, TAG Heuer and Zenith.

The boutique features an open-plan layout designed to showcase the different watchmaking brands, alongside Le Salon, a private lounge offering customers a more personalised experience and access to specialist expertise.

Its design incorporates TimeVallée’s signature elements, including a watchband-inspired marquee, golden tubes and champagne hues, blending heritage with contemporary luxury retail.

“TimeVallée once again demonstrates its ability to deploy a unique luxury retail concept internationally. We are thrilled to have partnered with Art of Luxury, a trusted partner who shares our vision of serving local clientele with more than a boutique, a watchmaking journey guided by a passionate sales team,” said Hélène Maslin, TimeVallée’s chief executive officer.

Art of Luxury Director Mahesh Shahani said the partnership would expand the retailer’s luxury offering and bring international watchmaking brands closer to Nairobi’s clientele.

“Our commitment to deliver an elevated experience that reflects the city’s sophisticated taste is reflected in every detail of the boutique,” Shahani said.

The Nairobi opening follows TimeVallée’s recent expansion into Turkey, India and Egypt, strengthening its presence across the Middle East, India, Africa and Turkey (MEIAT) region.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Switzerland, TimeVallée operates a global multi-brand luxury watch retail concept through strategic partners, with more than 50 boutiques worldwide.

Art of Luxury is based on the third floor of GTC Mall in Nairobi, where it offers luxury watches and fashion alongside personalised retail services.