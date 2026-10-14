Kenya, Thailand seek trade, investment deals ahead of 60th anniversary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Kenya and Thailand are seeking to expand trade, attract investment and create jobs as the two countries prepare to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations in July 2027.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the two countries were exploring opportunities to translate their longstanding diplomatic ties into tangible economic benefits for businesses, farmers and young entrepreneurs.

Mudavadi spoke after meeting Thailand’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jirusaya Birananda, for discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation ahead of the anniversary.

“Nearly 60 years of Kenya–Thailand friendship. Now is the time to turn that relationship into greater economic opportunities for our people,” Mudavadi said.

The discussions focused on expanding Kenyan exports to Thailand and attracting Thai investment into agro-processing, manufacturing, tourism, information and communication technology (ICT), infrastructure and logistics.

For Kenya, stronger commercial ties could open additional markets for agricultural products while providing opportunities to attract capital, technology and expertise to support local industries.

Mudavadi said the partnership should create opportunities for farmers and businesses, stimulate investment and support employment, particularly among young people seeking to establish enterprises and develop innovative solutions.

The two sides also explored a proposed Memorandum of Understanding on Political Consultations, which would provide a framework for closer diplomatic engagement and discussions on issues of mutual interest.

The proposed agreement forms part of broader efforts to strengthen relations beyond traditional diplomatic engagement and deepen cooperation in areas with potential economic benefits.

Mudavadi said the approaching anniversary should serve as an opportunity to strengthen commercial links and ensure the relationship delivers practical benefits to citizens in both countries.

“Six decades of friendship must now translate into stronger trade, greater investment and shared prosperity,” he said.

The latest discussions come as Kenya seeks to diversify its export markets and attract foreign investment to support economic growth, industrial development and job creation.

Thailand, with established manufacturing and agro-processing industries, offers potential opportunities for collaboration with Kenyan businesses in value addition, technology and industrial development.