Olivia Rodrigo And Chappell Roan Release The Visuals To Their Hit “Expectations”

GRAMMY Award-Winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo released a remix of her hit song “Expectations” featuring Chappell Roan. The remix marks Roan’s first-ever feature, putting a playful spin on Olivia’s original, produced by their mutual collaborator, Dan Nigro. The original “expectations” appeared on Rodrigo’s critically acclaimed third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 485,000 units in the first week, becoming the biggest solo debut in 2026, and topping the charts in 17 countries.

The music video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, features Rodrigo and Roan as different characters going head-to-head in a retro game show, “The Big Expectations Show,” moving through nostalgic and familiar games from classic game shows of the 80’s and 90’s. It is hosted by David Byrne with a special appearance by Dan Nigro.

On August 29th, 2026, Rodrigo’s inaugural women-led music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, took place at Great Park in Irvine, California. The festival raised $20 million for 10 non-profit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls. The single-day event featured a women-led lineup of groundbreaking artists, including Chappell Roan, while also providing opportunities for education, dialogue, and engagement around issues affecting women and girls in the United States and globally.

Later this month, Roan will host her own charity fundraiser, The Super Graphic Spectacular and The Super Graphic Block Party, a two-day, Los Angeles–based charity fundraiser that features live entertainment, volunteer opportunities, and meaningful community engagement. All net proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to The Midwest Princess Project to help provide resources for trans youth & LGBTQ+ communities.