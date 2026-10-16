Domaine Kenya And Boland Cellar Introduce New Wine Ranges As Sixty-40 Red Blend Remains Kenya’s Best-Seller

Domaine Kenya Limited and South African wine producer Boland Cellar have introduced new wine offerings and refreshed labels in Kenya, building on the success of the 60-40 red blend as the companies target sustained growth in the local market.

Kenya’s wine market grew by 3% in volume in 2025, reaching 29.3 million litres, according

to Euromonitor International. Against this backdrop, the latest introductions reflect efforts

to broaden consumer choice and strengthen distribution across Kenya’s hospitality and

retail sectors.

The unveiling took place at Novotel Nairobi Westlands, bringing together representatives

from the wine trade and hospitality industry. The showcase featured the One Formation

range, a Chenin Blanc sparkling wine and a naturally sweet red wine, alongside refreshed

labels for selected wines in Boland Cellar’s portfolio. Also featured were Cappupino

Ccinotage, a coffee-style Pinotage with notes of roasted coffee and chocolate, and

Expresso Pinotage, presented in a can. Together, the two products offered distinctive

expressions of Pinotage, South Africa’s signature red grape variety.

Boland Cellar’s 60-40 red blend remains its best-selling wine in Kenya, according to

Christopher Burger, the producer’s National and International Sales Manager. The blend

comprises 60% Cabernet Sauvignon and 40% Shiraz.

Burger said the introductions were intended to strengthen the producer’s position across

different market segments, from established mid-tier offerings to more premium wines.

“Our focus is to offer wines across different tiers of the market while maintaining quality

and value for money,” Burger said. “We want to build on the foundation already established

in Kenya and achieve sustainable growth over the coming years.”

Burger said the producer is targeting sales growth of at least 15% over the next year,

supported by a more intensive marketing and sales strategy developed in consultation with

Domaine Kenya.

The partnership is central to those plans. Domaine Kenya serves as Boland Cellar’s

exclusive importer and distributor in Kenya, managing the distribution of its wines to the

local market.

Jebet Chemng’orem, managing director of Domaine Kenya Limited, said Boland Cellar’s

appeal lay in its combination of consistent winemaking and products suited to local

consumer preferences.

“Boland produces wines that respect the Kenyan palate while maintaining high

winemaking standards. The quality and value for money are important to us, but so is the

relationship we have built with the producer,” Chemng’orem said.

She also highlighted the importance of allowing consumers to explore different wines

rather than assuming there is one style suited to everyone. Chemng’orem said wine

appreciation could be developed through experience, encouraging consumers to pay

attention to aromas and flavours and discover their own preferences.

For consumers beginning that journey, she identified Boland Cellar’s Chardonnay as one of

her preferred choices, describing it as fresh and versatile. She also recommended the

producer’s Pinotage, which she likened to mursik because of its smoky, toasted character.

Paul Chemng’orem, chairman and founder of Domaine Kenya, who has more than 50 years

of experience in the wine industry, said his relationship with Boland Cellar began before the

establishment of his own business. Boland was among his earliest customers during his

career in wine importing, and the relationship has developed over approximately two

decades.

He said the South African producer was a practical choice because its wines were

available for export to Kenya and offered a combination of quality and value. Over time, the

relationship developed into a significant part of Domaine Kenya’s portfolio.

“When we started, we began with one 40-foot container. Since then, our orders have grown

to more than 359 containers,” Paul Chemng’orem said, reflecting on the scale of the

relationship over the years.

He said Kenya’s wine market had changed considerably, with consumers becoming more

knowledgeable about the wines available to them. Whereas wine imports were once

constrained by foreign-exchange availability and limited access to quality products,

importers now serve a market with a broader range of international wines.

The latest introductions also reflect Boland Cellar’s focus on innovation. One Formation

features blended wines, while the Chenin Blanc sparkling wine adds another style to the

Kenyan market. The naturally sweet red wine has been positioned as a premium offering,

distinguishing it from sweet wines typically marketed at entry level.

Sylvia Wambui Karanja., founder and lead curator of S & S Atelier Co. Ltd. and East Africa Country

Lead for Wines of South Africa, said successful market entry requires more than bringing a

product into a country.

“It means helping the brand reach the right trade partners and consumers, in the right

settings, with a clear understanding of who is most likely to choose it,” Sylvia said.

She said her work across trade marketing, brand visibility and market development

connects producers and brand owners with importers, buyers, media and consumers. The

Boland Cellar launch, she added, was part of that process of building relationships that

can support lasting business and strengthen the brand’s presence across East Africa.

The companies said the next phase of their partnership would focus on strengthening

distribution, increasing market awareness and expanding the availability of Boland Cellar

wines through retail and hospitality channels.