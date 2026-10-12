KFC’s Kentucky Town Lands In Kenya With A Local Twist On Food, Fashion And Culture

KFC is bringing its Kentucky Town experience to Kenya for the first time, marking the platform’s East African debut with a menu, merchandise collection and series of pop-up events shaped by Kenyan culture.

Kentucky Town 254 launches on October 20, 2026, and will run until 15 November 2026. It will entail a Kenyan-inspired menu available at selected KFC restaurants, an exclusive apparel collection co-created by KFC and home_254, a Nairobi-based, made-in-Kenya fashion house, and four rotating weekend pop-ups across Nairobi malls.

“We didn’t want to bring Kentucky Town to Kenya and simply put a Kenyan name on it. We wanted Kenya to have a say in what Kentucky Town becomes,” says Dorothy Muthoni, Chief Marketing Officer at Kuku Foods East Africa, KFC’s franchise in Kenya.

“That means food that tastes familiar, fashion that feels like us, and an experience that gives people a reason to come together.”

From Oct. 20, the limited-time Kentucky Town menu will be available at selected KFC restaurants and will feature:

● The Colonel’s Mandazi Burger

● The Colonel’s Mandazi Pops

● The Kentucky Choma Burger

● Samosa Crunch

● Catch These Masala Fries

● Birthday Cake Krusher

● One in a Melon Krusher

The menu draws on flavors already familiar to Kenyan consumers, reimagined through KFC’s format. Kentucky Town 254 extends beyond restaurants to four weekend pop-ups across Nairobi, each combining food, fashion, music, games and interactive experiences:

● October 23–25: The Junction Mall, ground-floor courtyard

● October 30–November 1: Galleria Shopping Mall, parking area next to KFC

● November 6–8: The Hub Karen, The Piazza

● November 13–15: Garden City Mall, main entrance

Customers who buy a Kentucky Town meal at a participating restaurant can use their receipt to unlock access to any of the pop-ups, featuring music, games, merchandise and interactive experiences. The first 100 visitors at the pop-up on October 23 will also receive a complimentary Samosa Crunch.

Visitors can also take part in activities such as the Wrap the Beat dance challenge, virtual reality gaming, a basketball hoop challenge and a photo booth, with the opportunity to have their caricatures drawn and take them home. “A highlight of the pop-up is the merch shop stocked with an exclusive limited-edition collection by the Kenyan fashion and design brand home_254,” says Muthoni.

The collection includes crop tops, T-shirts, varsity jackets, sweatshirts, cosy sweatpants, jorts, shrugs and puffer jackets, with a styling corner and photo spot where visitors can try on and photograph pieces from the range.

“Everything is designed and made in Kenya and hand-printed locally, so a Kentucky Town piece carries a little bit of home long after the campaign ends,” says Job Brian Jura, founder of home_254. “That is what the brand stands for, wearable art that lets people carry Kenyan creativity and pride with them.”

A mix of Kenyan creators and influencers, including Kendi Q, Comedian Mwirigi and Wangari Kairu, will support Kentucky Town across social media and at the pop-up events, sharing content around the food, fashion and cultural elements of the experience.

Kenya is KFC’s second-largest African market after South Africa, with 48 franchise-owned restaurants. Kentucky Town originated in South Africa and has previously run in Namibia and Mauritius; Kenya marks its first East African rollout.

“Kentucky Town is all about introducing KFC to new audiences with entertainment, fun, exclusive experiences and merch, and a menu that takes the Original Recipe to new and exciting places,” says Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC Africa.

“We know Kenyans love KFC, and this is a wonderful opportunity to thank them for their support. Twende funky!”