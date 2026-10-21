Bien Announces Star-Studded Heavyweight New Album ‘Alusa Continua’

Following months of global momentum and intense anticipation, East African pop titan Bien-Aimé Baraza has officially announced his next full-length project, Alusa Continua, set for release on November 20, 2026.

A play on his middle name Alusa and the historic slogan A luta continua (“The struggle continues”), the announcement confirms Bien’s trajectory as a solo artist pushing East African music far beyond its regional boundaries. The 17-track project serves as a bold statement of artistic evolution, cultural pride, and global ambition following his signing with Quality Control as the powerhouse label expands into the African continent.

A Star-Studded 17-Track Opus

Taking to social media to share the official tracklist and cover art, Bien expressed the depth of personal investment poured into the body of work:

“November 20th Tuko live. I’ve put my heart and soul into this project. I can’t wait to share it with y’all,” he shared with fans.

The tracklist reveals a carefully curated fusion of local heavyweights, continental stars, and international icons:

Global & Cross-Genre Collaborations: American hip-hop royalty 2 Chainz joins Bien on “Signs” alongside Papa Gen Z, while Nigerian Afro-R&B crooner Oxlade features on “How Can I Forget”.

American hip-hop royalty joins Bien on “Signs” alongside Papa Gen Z, while Nigerian Afro-R&B crooner features on “How Can I Forget”. Regional All-Stars: Tanzanian Bongo Flava king Alikiba lends his vocals to “Finale,” while Ugandan sensation Joshua Baraka and UK live band production powerhouse The Compozers join forces on “Don’t Go.”

Tanzanian Bongo Flava king lends his vocals to “Finale,” while Ugandan sensation and UK live band production powerhouse join forces on “Don’t Go.” Homegrown Talent: The project roots itself deeply in East African culture, featuring local icons such as Kenyan rap queen Femi One and Papaa Maasai on “Mayolo,” Coster Ojwang on “Kaumbete,” Kaycyy on “Mueni,”alongside features from Ywaya Tajiri, Bryce One, Tulwap Kipsigis, and Nono Melodies.

Official Tracklist: Alusa Continua

Alusa Continua All My Enemies Are Suffering Signs (feat. 2Chainz & Papa Gen Z) Omoka Kaumbete (feat. Coster Ojwang) Don’t Go (feat. Joshua Baraka & The Compozers) Run Like Water How Can I Forget (feat. Oxlade & Ontiri) I’ll Be Okay Xoxo (feat. Ywaya Tajiri) P.O. Box Kakamega (feat. Bryce One) Blessed Mueni (feat. Kaycyy) Mayolo (feat. Femi One & Papaa Maasai) Finale (feat. Alikiba) Success (feat. Tulwap Kipsigis & Nono Melodies) Ah.

Alusa Continua arrives at a pivotal juncture in Bien’s solo trajectory. Blending the vocal versatility and narrative depth that defined his legendary work with Sauti Sol with expansive global soundscapes, the album bridges genre divides—spanning Afro-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and traditional African textures.

As East Africa’s contemporary music scene continues to gain global traction and notoriety, Alusa Continua stands out as a defining release for 2026, positioning Bien as both a cultural ambassador and an innovator on the world stage.

Alusa Continua drops on all major streaming platforms on November 20, 2026.