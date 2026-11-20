Three years after stepping out of Sauti Sol’s shadow with his acclaimed solo debut, Alusa Why Are You Topless?, Bien-Aimé Baraza returns with Alusa Continua. A clever play on his middle name and the revolutionary Portuguese rallying cry A luta continua (“the struggle continues”), the 17-track sophomore LP arrives as Bien’s inaugural release under Atlanta powerhouse Quality Control Music—making him the first African artist on the label’s roster.

Where his debut felt like an intimate, unfiltered introduction to Bien the soloist, Alusa Continua plays like a victory lap with a passport. Rather than diluting his East African DNA to fit Western algorithms, Bien uses his major-label debut to export Kenyan sonics straight to the global mainstage.

Recorded following a creative immersion across Kenyan communities—absorbing regional rhythms, culinary heritage, and local storytelling—the album thrives on contrast. Bien’s unmistakable smoky baritone remains the anchor, effortlessly gliding between lush Afro-R&B, coastal Rhumba, and contemporary pop.

Across its 17-track runtime, Alusa Continua wrestles with perseverance, gratitude, and unapologetic self-belief. Cuts like “All My Enemies Are Suffering” and “I’ll Be Okay” lean into Bien’s signature blend of wry humor, vulnerability, and spiritual resilience, while “Omoka” and “Blessed” toast to hard-won elevation without losing touch with everyday Kenyan realities.

Alusa Continua proves that going global does not require abandoning your mother tongue or your neighborhood. By putting Coster Ojwang, Femi One, and Kakamega shout-outs on the exact same canvas as 2 Chainz and Quality Control,Bien hasn’t just delivered a cohesive, replay-heavy sophomore album—he has laid down the blueprint for how East African music commands the world stage on its own terms.

Essential Tracks: “Finale” (feat. Alikiba), “Don’t Go” (feat. Joshua Baraka & The Compozers), “How Can I Forget”(feat. Oxlade & Øntiri), “Kaumbete” (feat. Coster Ojwang), “Signs” (feat. 2 Chainz & Pape Gen Z).