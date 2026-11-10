Olivia Rodrigo Drops First-Ever Holiday Song, “Take Me Home”

Grammy Award-Winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has released her first ever holiday single “Take Me Home.” The original holiday song was written by Rodrigo alongside collaborators Dan Nigro and Amy Allen, and was produced by Dan Nigro. The official music video, featuring Rodrigo alongside Cynthia Nixon (Sex and the City) and Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), captures the excitement and awkwardness of going home for the holidays and meeting your partner’s family for the first time. Watch the official video here.

The festive single arrives on the heels of Rodrigo’s “expectations” remix ft. Chappell Roan released in October. The remix quickly became the highest peaking all-female collaboration on the Hot 100 this year, with Roan putting a new spin on the original track. Rodrigo’s critically acclaimed third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, also returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart following the release of the remix.

Rodrigo is currently on her sold-out, The Unraveled Tour, with over 1 million tickets sold globally, adding stops due to demand and breaking several venue records. The tour follows the release of her latest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 485,000 first-week units, becoming 2026’s biggest solo debut, while topping the charts in 17 countries. Rodrigo continued to make history, launching her inaugural women-led music festival, Daisy Chain Fields, in Irvine, California this past summer. The festival raised $20 million for 10 non-profit organizations dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most influential artists of today. Her 6x Platinum debut album, SOUR, shattered records as the fastest album in history to have every song certified RIAA Platinum or higher. Her sophomore album, GUTS, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which became the biggest solo debut of 2026. Rodrigo’s entire discography has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, each album outselling the previous. Rodrigo has received 14 GRAMMY Award nominations and three wins, seven Billboard Awards, a Brit, a Juno, and an NME Award.