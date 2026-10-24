John Legend Unveils “Muse”, New Pharrell-Williams Produced Album

EGOT-winning, multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer John Legend today released his new album, Muse, via Republic Records. Produced in full and co-written by 14-time GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, philanthropist and Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams, the album is available HERE.

Alongside the release, Legend unveiled the music video for “Bodies On The Floor,” featuring Clipse. Helmed by GRAMMY-nominated director and PRETTYBIRD co-founder Paul Hunter, and produced by PRETTYBIRD, the black-and-white visual brings to life the story of two lovers caught in a cycle of hurt and reconciliation. Legend performs at the piano as the drama unfolds around him, with Clipse also appearing to deliver their verses. Listen to “Bodies On The Floor” HERE . Watch the video HERE.

Legend wrote the lyric for the track with Samm Henshaw during a time when he was watching the crime drama MobLand, letting the show’s language of gang warfare bleed into a song about a relationship that’s both toxic and magnetic. “Part of me was writing with literal gang wars in mind, a vicious cycle of harm and retaliation,” he said, adding, “And in this relationship we’ve been exploring throughout the album, these two lovers hurt each other, betray each other, but there is a heat that brings them back to each other.”

Muse marks Legend and Williams’ first full album together after more than twenty years off friendship. The project took shape after Legend appeared on Clipse’s comeback album Let God Sort ’Em Out, with his vocal on “The Birds Don’t Sing” inspiring Pharrell to build a record around his voice. Writing and recording largely at Pharrell’s studio at Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, the two paired lush strings and horns with 808s, weaving together gospel, standards, doo-wop, classic soul, Afrobeats and hip-hop. The collaboration was first previewed with the rollicking, gospel-tinged “Pray For Ya,” which soundtracked the house’s Fall-Winter 2026 Men’s show.

“Pharrell’s idea from the beginning was that we would create something with all of these classic, cinematic elements, almost like a Black James Bond feel to it,” Legend said, “but with a modern backbeat at its foundation. It was incredible to actually collaborate like this. You can hear both of our influences and the strongest parts of us together on this album. It sounds like something new for us, but this album came to life so naturally.”

The album opens with the title track, tracing a tumultuous relationship from lust through commitment and betrayal, set against the romantic backdrop of Paris and high art. “Her” takes a gentler turn, drawing on the music Legend’s father raised him on for a tender,nostalgic song about falling head over heels, while “Get Back” builds smoky soul on big horns and strings, bringing the record’s cinematic aesthetic into focus. Elsewhere on the album, “Are You OK?” recasts a couple’s argument as something closer to tough love, mixing sarcasm with empathy as it searches for the root of the conflict.

The previously released singles “Daylight” and “Fireflies” offer another window into the collection’s range, from the former’s breezy, upbeat romance to the latter’s reflections on inequality, loss and resilience. For the accompanying videos, Legend worked with the same team behind “Bodies On The Floor”: GRAMMY-nominated director and PRETTYBIRD co-founder Paul Hunter, with PRETTYBIRD on production. Watch the videos for “Daylight” HERE and “Fireflies” HERE.

Beyond the album, Legend is gearing up for the premiere of Imitation of Life, marking his first original score for the stage. The musical, a co-production between The Shed and National Black Theatre, begins previews November 21 at The Shed in New York ahead of a December 3 opening, with a six-week limited engagement running through January 3, 2027. Starring Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, the production features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, with

Legend and Mike Jackson producing through Get Lifted Film Co. The story is based on Fannie Hurst’s 1933 novel and its two film adaptations and centers on two mothers—one Black andone white—raising daughters in 1920s and ’30s Atlantic City and New York.

Muse Tracklist

1. Muse (feat. Pharrell Williams)

2. Pray For Ya

3. Her Introduction

4. Her (feat. Pharrell Williams)

5. Daylight

6. Get Back (feat. Pharrell Williams)

7. Are You OK? (feat. Pharrell Williams)

8. Under The Bridge Introduction

9. Under The Bridge

10. Next Time (feat. Pharrell Williams)

11. Bodies On The Floor – Taps Introduction

12. Bodies On The Floor (feat. Clipse)

13. Doing Me

14. Fireflies (feat. Pharrell Williams)

15. Everything

16. Sail Off