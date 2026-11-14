Uganda’s DJ Spinny Set To Light Up 11:11 This Sunday

Ugandan DJ Spinny is set to take over the decks at 11:11 this Sunday night, marking his return to the Kenyan entertainment scene following months of conversation around his performance at The Bag Kampala Edition.

The DJ, who faced criticism from Kenyan fans over his transitions during the Kampala event, has since returned to Nairobi to enrol in a DJ school and sharpen his craft. In a move that signals his commitment to growth, Spinny is looking to perfect his transitions and change the narrative following the mixed reception to his previous performance.

His Sunday night appearance at 11:11 offers Kenyan fans an opportunity to experience him behind the decks once again and see what he has been working on.