After 33 Months on the Run, Suspect Arrested 2024 Murder of Rumuruti Deputy Police Commander

LAIKIPIA, Kenya, Nov 15 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested a suspect accused of murdering a senior police officer in Rumuruti, Laikipia County, in February 2024.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested on Saturday, November 14, following a joint operation involving Homicide detectives, DCI Laikipia West and officers from Rumuruti Police Station.

“Working painstakingly through investigative leads and forensic analysis, Homicide detectives eventually narrowed the search, turning the years-long pursuit into a decisive manhunt.”

“Yesterday, 14 November 2026, the painstaking investigations paid off. In a coordinated operation involving Homicide detectives, DCI Laikipia West and officers from Rumuruti Police Station, the suspect’s hideout was raided, bringing his prolonged flight from justice to an end,” the DCI stated

The suspect had been wanted over the killing of Inspector Prosper Ojiambo Wandera, who was serving as Deputy Officer Commanding Rumuruti Police Station at the time of his death.

Wandera was found dead on February 16, 2024, in the Maundu Meri area of Rumuruti Town with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

The suspect reportedly fled after the incident, prompting a prolonged investigation by homicide detectives.

The DCI said investigators relied on intelligence leads and forensic analysis to trace the suspect’s movements and eventually identify his hideout.

A motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect to escape after the killing was also recovered during the operation and taken in as an exhibit.

Tiony remains in custody as detectives complete the necessary procedures ahead of his arraignment.