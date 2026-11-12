Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi found in Isiolo, LSK family to issue statement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Missing lawyer Abshir Abdi has reportedly been found in Isiolo, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama has announced, adding that the family would issue a further statement to confirm the development.

Kanjama said the information was still being verified when he addressed journalists outside Milimani Law Court on Thursday, following a hearing in the case concerning Abdi’s alleged abduction.

“The news is being confirmed and verified as we speak. We are in touch with the family and we hope that in the course of the afternoon that information will be confirmed if it is true,” he said.

Kanjama added that anyone released after an abduction should report to a police station and record a statement to ensure the circumstances are formally documented.

The development came hours after Abdi’s legal team presented electronic evidence in court as part of efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. His brother, Zakaria, also testified in the proceedings.

On Wednesday, Justice Alexander Muteti allowed an LSK-backed application to introduce electronic evidence in the case and directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to secure relevant CCTV footage.

Kanjama said the legal proceedings had made progress but maintained that the LSK would continue pressing for answers over the disappearance of Abdi and his colleague Ayub.

He expressed concern over what he described as alleged abduction squads operating under different names, citing references to a Special Operation Group (SOG) and an Operation Support Unit (OSU) under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“We remain steadfast, we remain strong, we remain unrelenting until Advocate Abshir and Ayub are brought to court or we assure ourselves of their safety and until accountability is given to those who are contravening the law,” Kanjama said.

He said accountability should extend beyond those who physically carry out abductions to individuals who provide resources, issue instructions or have knowledge of the operations but remain silent.

The LSK President also called on the media and members of the public to remain vigilant, saying the society would continue street demonstrations until the missing lawyers were found safe and returned to their families.

Kanjama commended Senior Counsel Eric Theuri, former LSK president, for leading the legal team representing Abdi’s brother, as well as lawyers and members of the society’s leadership who had supported the case.

He said the legal team would return to court on Friday at 9am as the proceedings continue.