LSK demands accountability as search for missing advocate Abshir enters second week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has renewed pressure on security agencies to account for missing advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi, announcing fresh demonstrations on Tuesday as the High Court prepares to deliver its ruling in habeas corpus proceedings seeking his whereabouts.

The High Court at Milimani is scheduled to deliver its ruling on Tuesday, following proceedings held on November 5, in a case seeking to compel the State to produce the missing lawyer before court.

LSK has called on advocates to turn up in solidarity at the Milimani Law Courts ahead of the ruling, after which they will march to Jogoo House to demand a substantive response from the Inspector General of Police to a memorandum presented by the Society.

In an update, the Society said it was pursuing all available legal and institutional interventions to secure Abdi’s safe return.

“The Society remains committed to sustaining lawful interventions until Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi is safely returned and those responsible are held accountable,” LSK said.

The planned demonstrations follow a Purple Ribbon Protest March held on November 6, during which lawyers presented a memorandum to the Office of the Inspector General of the National Police Service, demanding urgent investigations and accountability.

Abdi was reportedly abducted by armed men along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, on the morning of November 2, 2026.

According to LSK, the lawyer was allegedly pursued by two vehicles, a Toyota Prado TX and a double-cab vehicle, whose occupants were reportedly armed.

Some of the individuals were said to have been dressed in what appeared to be police uniforms and bulletproof vests.

The Society has raised concerns that his disappearance could be connected to his involvement in Criminal Case No. MCCR/E2910/2025, Republic v Ahmed Ali Mohamed, before the Makadara Law Courts, where he was reportedly a complainant and key witness.

LSK also disclosed that it had previously received correspondence alleging threats and intimidation linked to the proceedings.

On November 4, High Court Judge Alexander Muasya Muteti ordered police and other State agencies to produce Abdi before court, alive or dead, and explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

The orders followed an urgent application filed by his brother, Zakaria Abshir, seeking judicial intervention.

The court also directed the respondents to appear personally or through their appointed advocates, accompanied by any warrants authorising his detention, and explain why he should not be released immediately if being held in custody.

The judge warned that failure to comply would attract penal consequences.

The disappearance has prompted demands for investigations into possible involvement of serving police officers or other State agents.

LSK has called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate allegations that individuals posing as police officers were involved and establish whether serving officers or other State agents participated in or facilitated the incident.

The incident was reported at Kilimani Police Station under OB No. 55/1/11/2026.

The Society has described the disappearance of an advocate in circumstances potentially linked to professional duties as a threat to the administration of justice and the independence of the legal profession.

“The abduction and disappearance of an Advocate in circumstances that may be connected to the discharge of their professional duties is an affront to the administration of justice, the independence of the legal profession and the rule of law,” LSK President Charles Kanjama said.

LSK has maintained that it will continue pursuing legal and institutional interventions until Abdi is safely returned and those responsible are held accountable.

“We shall not relent until Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi is safely returned. Danger to one advocate is danger to all,” the Society said.