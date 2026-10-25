Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya reportedly abducted in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 — Human rights organisations have called on Kenyan authorities to urgently trace Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya after he was reportedly abducted in Kamulu, Machakos County, amid fears he could be forcibly taken across the border.

Mwaipaya was reportedly seized at around 2pm on Sunday while travelling by taxi to visit friends, according to Amnesty International Kenya and the Defenders Coalition.

The individuals allegedly involved were travelling in three vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser hardtop, the organisations said, appealing to the public to share any information that could help establish his whereabouts.

“Authorities must urgently establish his whereabouts and ensure his safety,” Amnesty International Kenya said.

The Defenders Coalition similarly called for swift action to locate Mwaipaya and guarantee his protection.

The circumstances surrounding the reported abduction, including the identities of those involved and Mwaipaya’s current location, were not immediately established.

Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi, a vocal critic of President Samia Suluhu Hassan who was herself abducted in Nairobi in January 2025 before being released, raised fears that Mwaipaya could be taken back to Tanzania.

In a statement, Sarungi alleged that Mwaipaya had fled to Kenya after being abducted and severely tortured by Tanzanian police.

She warned that he could face lethal danger if returned to Tanzania, although her claims about the circumstances of his previous alleged mistreatment and the latest incident had not been independently verified.

“If Twaha is crossed to Tanzania they will kill him!” Sarungi said, calling for heightened vigilance at the border and using the hashtag #FreeTwahaMwaipaya.

Her appeal has raised concerns about the safety of Tanzanian government critics and human rights defenders operating in Kenya, particularly amid fears of cross-border targeting.

Sarungi was reported abducted by armed men in Nairobi’s Kilimani area on January 12, 2025.

She was released later that day, and subsequently said she believed the Tanzanian government was behind her abduction.

Amnesty International Kenya and the Defenders Coalition urged anyone with information about Mwaipaya’s whereabouts to come forward immediately as calls mounted for Kenyan authorities to establish what happened and ensure his safety.

As of Sunday evening, the circumstances of Mwaipaya’s reported disappearance and his whereabouts remained unclear.