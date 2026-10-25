Makau Mutua Attacks Sifuna Over Wamunyoro Meeting With Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – President William Ruto’s senior constitutional affairs adviser Makau Mutua has criticised Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his engagement with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of abandoning his previously stated political principles following a meeting at the DCP leader’s Wamunyoro residence.

In a strongly worded post on X, Mutua described Sifuna as a “blue-eyed newbie” and accused him of lacking a consistent moral position in his dealings with Gachagua.

Mutua questioned how Sifuna could engage with Gachagua after previously criticising him over allegations of corruption, tribalism, ethnic divisions and abuse of office.

He also challenged Sifuna’s apparent acceptance of Gachagua as a political partner, describing the senator as a “windbag without any moral compass”.

The criticism follows a meeting on Tuesday, October 20, when Gachagua hosted Sifuna and leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

The engagement has fuelled debate over the emerging political relationship between the two camps as opposition leaders explore possible alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna led a delegation of Linda Mwananchi leaders to Gachagua’s residence shortly after the former Deputy President returned from the United States.

The meeting was widely viewed as part of broader consultations aimed at building opposition unity and agreeing on a common strategy to challenge President William Ruto in the next election.

Gachagua said the discussions focused on Kenya’s political future and the formation of a new administration, while Sifuna described the engagement as the beginning of further consultations intended to foster unity within the opposition.

The meeting brought together politicians associated with different political camps and raised questions about how the opposition would reconcile competing interests and leadership ambitions.

The two sides did not announce a formal coalition agreement or a joint presidential ticket following the meeting.

Sifuna has defended his decision to engage Gachagua, arguing that political cooperation should not be restricted by regional or ethnic considerations.

The Nairobi senator said leaders should be free to interact across political and geographical boundaries, pushing back against criticism of his visit to Wamunyoro.

The engagement has nevertheless drawn scrutiny from political figures who question whether working with Gachagua is consistent with the principles advanced by Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Mutua’s latest remarks add to the growing public debate over the political implications of the meeting and whether the emerging relationship could reshape opposition alliances ahead of the 2027 polls.

The meeting comes as opposition leaders intensify discussions on how to settle on a presidential candidate capable of challenging Ruto.

Gachagua has previously indicated his willingness to support Sifuna for the presidency, including the possibility of serving as his running mate if opposition leaders agree on the arrangement.

DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah has also been pushing for broader cooperation, saying he plans to meet Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to persuade him to support Sifuna’s presidential bid.

However, the opposition has yet to reach a publicly announced agreement on its presidential candidate, running mate or the framework for a joint political platform.

Mutua’s criticism highlights the political and ideological questions facing the emerging alliance, particularly how leaders with different histories and public positions will build trust among their supporters.

As consultations continue, Sifuna and Gachagua’s engagement is likely to remain a subject of debate within opposition ranks as politicians weigh the prospects of unity against concerns about political consistency and accountability.