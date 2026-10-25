History makers! Kenya Under 17 girls qualify for World Cup round of 16 after thrashing Samoa

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – The national under 17 girls’ football team thrashed Samoa 4-0 to secure a historic qualification to the round of 16 of the ongoing World Cup in Morocco.

The Junior Starlets needed a huge win to book their ticket to the next round and got themselves going with Mwanakombo Bakari’s strike after four minutes.

For all their dominance, it took them another 40 minutes to breach the Samoan defence courtesy of Brenda Awuor’s low strike from the edge of the box.

Gaundancia Maloba made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute with another fierce strike before Bakari added a second two minutes later to put Kenya firmly in position for the knockout stages.

It would have been 5-0 but for Lindey Atieno’s poorly-taken penalty, which was parried away by Samoan keeper Susanna Peacock.

The Starlets will now face Japan in the round of 16.