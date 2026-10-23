FKF president speaks after Di Maria leaves Kenya Under 17 in shambles at World Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23, 2026 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has conceded that the country has a lot of catching up to do as far as youth development is concerned.

Speaking in the aftermath of Kenya’s 6-1 humbling by the United States at the ongoing Fifa Under 17 World Cup in Morocco, the president admitted that the panacea to becoming a powerhouse is focused leadership, patience and commitment.

Maddie Di Maria celebrates with her teammates after the match. PHOTO/FIFA WORLD CUP

“In order to catch up with the leading football countries in the world, we must deliberately invest in youth structures, coaching capacity and individual talent development. It requires focused leadership, patience and commitment. We shall get there,” the supremo said.

The Junior Starlets were given a sobering lesson in football as Maddie di Maria helped herself to four goals for a huge victory.

Action between Kenya and United States at the Under 17 girls’ World Cup in Morocco. PHOTO/FIFA WORLD CUP

The Americans who had thrashed Samoa 17-0 in their Group E opener on Monday, wasted no time in dousing the Starlets, di Maria tapping in from close range after five minutes.

Mildred Cheche’s side showed flashes of brilliance but always looked like no match for their opponents who were always quick to snuff out any signs of an onslaught from the East Africans.

They held on for 16 more minutes after the opening goal before Di Maria made it 2-0 with another close-range finish after controlling a low cross from the right.

Junior Starlets’ Joan Agola battles for the ball against the United States. PHOTO/FIFA WORLD CUP.

It was 3-0, 11 minutes later, as Di Maria completed her treble courtesy of a penalty, making it 4-0 in the 43rd minute with another one after she was felled in the danger area.

Loradana Palleta, who had been a menace all game long, finally got her just due at the start of the second half with an easy finish.

The rightback was allowed to stroll with the ball within the maze of the Kenyan defenders to slot easily past Mishel Okoyo in the Kenyan goal.

Mia Corrona added a sixth in the second minute of added time before Kenya got a consolation through Lindey Weey’s long range strike with the last kick of the game.

The midfielder did well to spot the netminder off her line, looping a long shot that rattled the back of the net.

Starlets return to the pitch for the final group encounter against Samoa on Sunday.