Can Starlets recover from China whipping and stop rampant Americans?

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21, 2026 – Kenya’s Junior Starlets enter Thursday’s high-stakes Group E showdown against international powerhouse United States knowing that only an elevated, fearless performance will keep their knockout round dreams alive at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Following a grueling 3–0 defeat to China PR in their tournament opener at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Rabat, head coach Mildred Cheche and midfielder Linda Weey have issued a passionate rallying cry to the nation, insisting that the squad has regrouped and refined its tactical approach ahead of their toughest test yet.

Against China, Kenya displayed flashes of tactical bravery and fluid transitions during the first half, keeping the contest tight despite conceding an early 12th-minute opener.

However, a quickfire double early in the second half capitalized on defensive hesitation, putting the tie out of reach.

Reflecting on the match, Cheche pointed directly to a lack of finishing composure and second-half lapse in concentration while maintaining unwavering faith in her squad’s overall potential.

“In the first half, we had better moments, even though we had conceded. They played really well, but in the second half, not so well. But we have an opportunity to rectify for the next match. Yes, we have a lot of improvement if we want to go beyond the group stages. So a lot has to be done, especially the forward players and the defense,” the gaffer said.

While the Junior Starlets created encouraging build-up sequences, a failure to convert chances into shots on target ultimately proved costly.

Cheche emphasized that sharp decision-making in front of goal remains the final missing piece of the puzzle.

“I think they did well in creating chances in the opponent’s half, so maybe now we convert them. That is the only thing that is remaining. We keep fighting for the country. We keep trying. We’re going to encourage the girls and we hope for the best,” she said.

Junior Starlets head coach Mildred Cheche issues instructions from the touchline. PHOTO/FIFA WORLD CUP UNDER 17

Echoing her coach’s resilience, midfielder Linda Weey delivered a powerful message to Kenyan football supporters, assuring the nation that the dressing room remains united, motivated, and fully focused on turning their campaign around.

“We are facing tough opponents. We will approach the next game differently. I believe we will get positive results. Kenyans, let me tell all Kenyans: it is not over yet, so do not lose hope. The first game does not mean we are already out of the competition. We still have two more matches. It is not over yet. We will bounce back,” she said.

The task ahead could not be more formidable.

The USA kicked off their World Cup campaign in terrifying fashion, obliterating Samoa 17–0 to lay down an emphatic marker at the top of Group E.

Equipped with explosive pace, clinical finishing, and deep tournament pedigree, the Americans will press Kenya relentlessly from the opening whistle.

For Cheche’s backline, maintaining strict positional discipline and avoiding low-block fatigue will be paramount to surviving the early onslaught.

With no margin for error left, the Junior Starlets must combine defensive discipline with ruthless counter-attacking efficiency if they are to pull off one of the biggest upsets in youth World Cup history.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, October 22, at 6:00 PM EAT.