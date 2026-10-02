Junior Starlets targeting deeper World Cup run

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 2, 2026 – Kenya U17 women’s national team captain Beverlyne Awuor says the Junior Starlets are ready to compete at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, setting their sights on going beyond the team’s previous campaign.

Awuor says the team’s preparations have given the players confidence ahead of their appearance on the global stage, insisting they are not travelling merely to participate but to compete.

“The World Cup is the highest level you can reach in football. We are ready. From the first day of training up to today, we have prepared well and we are ready not just to participate, but to compete,” Awuor said.

The captain believes the team’s preparation and the motivation provided by the technical bench have helped build the confidence needed to face the world’s best young teams.

Awuor has also set an ambitious target for the Junior Starlets, saying they want to improve on Kenya’s previous performance at the tournament.

“Last time we participated, we won one match. This time, we want to win more than one match. We want to reach the final, and that is what motivates us,” she added.

Awuor, who did not feature in Kenya’s previous U-17 World Cup campaign, says leading the side on the global stage represents a significant personal opportunity, but insists the team’s collective ambitions remain the priority.

The skipper has consequently called on Kenyans to rally behind the Junior Starlets as they prepare to represent the country.

“I want to ask Kenyans to give us as much support as possible because this is the time we need it most. We need their support and encouragement, and we promise not to let them down,” she said.

The Junior Starlets will be hoping to make a stronger impact at the tournament, with Awuor confident that the squad possesses the quality and belief required to compete at the highest level.

“I feel that we are ready. We are ready to compete because we have everything we need to compete at this level. We believe that we can do it,” she said.

The Junior Starlets will jet out to Spain today for a pre-World Cup training camp as preparations for the global tournament intensify.

During their stay, Kenya will step up its preparations with a series of friendly matches, including a clash against the Australian national team as well as fixtures against Spanish clubs Real Betis and Cadiz.

The matches will provide the squad with an opportunity to test itself against different opposition before heading to the World Cup.

