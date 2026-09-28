“Premier League is not NSL”- Mathare United coach warns charges after derby loss

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 – Mathare United Women FC head coach Anne Aluoch was left lamenting a lack of competitive fight and tactical discipline following her team’s narrow 1–0 defeat to rivals Kibera Soccer Women FC in the Slum Derby at the Police Sacco Grounds on Sunday.

Fresh off an impressive 3–1 opening weekend victory over four-time champions Vihiga Queens, Mathare were brought back down to earth as an early Kibera strike settled a tense rivalry match.

Speaking after the final whistle, Aluoch pulled no punches, pointing out that derby matches demand a level of grit and mental fortitude that her players failed to display.

“Of course the game has not gone as we expected. This was a derby, on my side, character was not visible in the game and it’s something that we are going to work on. Being a derby, both teams need character, so I think that is something that we have to improve on,” the former Harambee Starlets player said.

Mathare United returned to the FKF Women’s Premier League this season following a stint in the National Super League (NSL).

Aluoch noted that the step up in quality demands a shift in mindset and sharpness that caught her squad off guard in the top flight.

“The NSL is not the same as the Premier League here,” she emphasized.

Beyond the mental aspect, Aluoch zeroed in on her backline’s positional awareness and tactical patience inside their own penalty area.

“It could be that it is tactical discipline from the defenders, so I think it’s something that we are going to work on. When the striker is in front of you, something like delaying tactics was not there. So now we need to be cautious on how we defend in our goal area,” Aluoch said.

With three points from their first two matches, Mathare United Women will regroup ahead of Gameweek 3 as Aluoch seeks to instill greater defensive composure and tactical maturity in her squad.