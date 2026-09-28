Why Kayole Starlets boss is unimpressed despite unbeaten start to Women’s Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 – Kayole Starlets head coach George Kimani was not impressed following his side’s hard-fought 1–0 win over Trinity Starlets at the Police Sacco Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

While a 30th-minute strike from forward Magneta Ocharo delivered Kayole’s first full three points of the FKF Women’s Premier League campaign, Kimani made it clear that the performance left plenty to be desired in terms of tactical execution.

Addressing reporters after the match, Kimani admitted to mixed emotions regarding his team’s output, pointing directly to severe deficiencies in their play-out from the back and buildup phases.

“I am not really impressed, but I am a bit impressed. We’re inviting the opponents too much, so we are getting a lot of pressure. Trying to get out of that pressure and attack now becomes another different thing,” he said.

He further highlighted how breakdown in possession forced Kayole onto the back foot, causing self-inflicted struggles that nearly allowed Trinity Starlets back into the contest.

“Our passes are not working, so we start building, then it’s not going to the opponent’s half. So now we keep on bringing problems to our side, which is now becoming a bit hard for them to get out of that problem. So we are creating problems for ourselves and also trying to get out of the same problems we’ve created,” Kimani bemoaned.

Despite the tactical friction during phases of the match, Kimani insisted that Kayole Starlets will not abandon their core principles as they navigate the long season ahead.

“We’re still going to do the same thing. Sometimes it’s going to work, sometimes it’s not going to work, but we’ll stick with what we are doing with the team,” he asserted.

The victory moves Kayole Starlets to four points from their opening two matches following their 2–2 draw against Shabana Starlets in Gameweek 1.

While Kimani will demand cleaner ball progression ahead of their next fixture, the result gives his side a strong foundation to build upon.

