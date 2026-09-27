Duder’s 1930 Essex Super Six wins 54th Concours d’Elegance at Ngong Racecourse

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 27, 2026 – Veronica Duder’s 1930 Essex Super Six emerged the winner at Ngong Racecourse as the 2026 Africa Concours d’Elegance crowned its overall champions.

Veronica tied for first with Mike Duder’s 1930 Ford Tudor, both scoring 278 points, but the former claimed the overall top position by virtue of being older marque of the two on the log book.

The matching 1930 American classics dominated the judging for underside, finish and originality.

Kevit Desai’s 1968 Jaguar 420 was third on 270, followed by Umang Patel’s elegant 1966 Mercedes Benz 230 SL on 267 and Baldev Chager’s 1986 Nissan Silvia 200SX on 265

In motorcycles, Rick Agagliate’s 1941 Indian Scout 741 won with 176 points, just one point ahead of Dominique Antoine’s incredible 101-year-old 1925 Triumph 550SD on 175 points.

The win confirms the Indian’s perfect restoration and roadworthiness.

The results celebrated machines spanning a century, from 1925 to 1986, proving true craftsmanship is timeless.

The fabled event, in its 54th edition, returned to the Ngong Racecourse on Sunday with a colorful mix of rare utility workhorses and beloved touring classics battling for top honours.

In Class 1 for utility vehicles made after 1980, Cloth My Ride (EAT) took first place with a well-presented 1999 Land Rover Defender scoring 189 points, edging out James Nguo’s 1996 Mercedes Benz 290GD on 181 points.

Kelvin Leiyan’s 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser was third on 163 points, while Joshua Bily’s 1991 Peugeot 504 Pick Up finished fourth on 144.

The battle was even tighter in Class 2 for utilities made between 1971 and 1980.

Chirag Soni’s iconic 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55 claimed victory with 200 points, just two points ahead of Don Owino’s 1979 Range Rover Classic on 198 points.

Class 3 for utilities made up to 1970 showcased some of the oldest workhorses in the country.

Martin Sharrif Butt’s 1957 Chevrolet 3100 took top honours ahead of Reid Arensen’s 1959 Land Rover Series II.

Benson Muli’s 1970 Volkswagen Kombi Westfalia was third, followed by Bernd Trompell’s 1968 Land Rover Series IIA.

The class also featured Kofi Okudzeto’s pair of entries – a 1965 Land Rover Series IIA and a 1966 Willys Jeep – and Tumaini Muthiga’s 1969 Peugeot 404 Pick Up.

In the touring car categories, Volkswagen Beetles proved unbeatable.

In Class 5 for 1,001cc to 1,500cc touring cars, Elizabeth & Dereck Dames won with their 1968 Volkswagen Beetle scoring 228 points, Jane Chemngorem’s elegant 1960 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was second on 222 points, just ahead of Capt Mugo Keiyoro’s 1972 Volkswagen Beetle on 221 points.

Imran Khan’s rare 1956 Volkswagen Beetle Deluxe was fourth on 210 points.

Class 6 for 1,501cc to 1,700cc touring cars went to Paul Chemngorem’s 1975 Toyota Celica with 222 points, narrowly beating Avraj Singh’s sporty 1980 Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint on 220 points.

Kelvin Leiyan’s 1979 Mitsubishi Gallant was third on 195 points.

The Concours continues to celebrate Kenya’s rich motoring heritage, with machines ranging from a 101-year-old motorcycle to 1990s modern classics, all judged on originality, restoration and roadworthiness.

Among the star attractions in.the bike category were the Pearl Bikes Africa team coming all the way from Uganda to Grace the event.

Robert Gow, chief judge of Motorcycle category said:

“This year we’ve 35 entries, a couple of no shows but this is just what happens.We’ve got a good entry of different variety of motorcycles. We have a 101 year old Triumph 550SD bike belonging to Dominique Antoine.”

Chager stands out

Safari Rally winner Baldev Chager evoked nostalgic memories at this year’s Africa Concours d’Elegance after entering a meticulously restored 1986 Nissan Silvia 200SX – an ex-works factory car once driven by rally legend Jayant Shah.

The rare car competed in Class 13 for open sports cars made after 1970, and was one of the star attractions at the Ngong Racecourse event.

Chager, who has owned the car for 18 years, says the project has been an 11-year labour of love.

“This is actually a beautiful restoration project. I have had this car for 18 years and began the restoration 11 years ago. It’s an ex-works Nissan factory car driven by Jayant Shah in a number of Safari Rallies, a number of national events in Kenya and Tanzania,” Chager said.

He explained that the restoration was intentionally focused on preserving its historic identity.

“But when we started to restore it, we wanted to give it a perfect nostalgic look and I think we’ve managed to do that with the 1990 colour that Jayant ran in.”

The entry is particularly symbolic at Ngong Racecourse, which hosted the WRC Safari Rally spectator stage in 1990 – the same ground where the Silvia competed.

This year’s event also saw SportPesa showcase the replica of Racing Point Formula 1 car they sponosred in 2019.

The Racing Point car made its racing debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. The team rebranded to Aston Martin for the 2021 Formula One season.

MOTORCYCLES – Top 5 Overall

No.34 Rick Agagliate – Indian Scout 741 – 1941 – 176 pts No.35 Dominique Antoine – 1925 Triumph 550SD – 1925 – 175 pts No.32 Andre Antoine – BSA – 1959 – 164 pts No.31 Rick Agagliate – Yamaha Trial – 1976 – 162 pts No.8 Douglas Kiereini – Honda CB750F – 1980 – 153 pts (tied with No.15 Prateek Singh Gulati – Yamaha Roadstar – 2001)

CARS – Top 5 Overall