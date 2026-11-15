Leopards devour Mombasa United to compound newbies’ relegation woes

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2026 – Musa Ceesay scored his first goal in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League as AFC Leopards beat Mombasa United 1-0 at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga on Sunday evening.

The Gambian import tapped in the opener at the cusp of halftime, after impressive donkey work by Samuel Semo on the left wing before laying on the assist.

The win takes Ingwe to third place on the log with 13 points, same as second-placed Gor Mahia who were not in action over the weekend.

On the other hand, the result piles pressure on Mombasa head coach Abdulhamid Moalin whose side are yet to win a game in the top flight.

More to follow…