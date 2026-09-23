Leopards boss proposes solution to unlock league stalemate, incurs opposition

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – AFC Leopards chair Boniface Ambani has called for a playoff between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United to resolve the stalemate that has halted the start of the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Ambani says the two clubs have to put their ego aside and agree to a playoff to determine who plays in the top tier.

“The only way to unlock this situation, is to allow Playoffs to take place. It will need a lot of wisdom from the three ends for the interest of football in this East African Nation. Federation, Sharks, and Mombasa Utd,” the former AFC Leopards striker said.

For the playoff to occur, Ambani holds, Sharks should allow Mombasa United to field their new signings whereas the coastal side should agree to a playoff.

“Mombasa Utd should cede ground and accept a playoff. K-Sharks should also cede ground and allow Mombasa Utd to use the players it has in their current squad. This is where King Solomon Wisdom and the rule of FAIR PLAY comes into Play. Why? According to the rules, both teams should use the squads they had at the end of the season for playoffs,” he said.

Ambani added: “The tricky part is, Mbs Utd I am 100% sure they released a good number of players, whose contracts had expired and signed in new players in preparation for a new season. Recalling those players is going to be a herculean task. It’s a tricky affair. So to unlock this, the FKF and NEC should put their differences aside, stop playing the hardball for the interest of soccer and move fast within this FIFA international calendar and do the necessary.”

However, Ambani’s suggestion is already facing opposition.

Mombasa United vice president Hussein Hanad argued that a playoff would be unfair on the club, which earned the right to play in the Premier League by virtue of their third-place finish in last season’s National Super League (NSL).

“Interesting So the season was valid enough to crown champions and send clubs to CAF, but suddenly “questionable” when relegation is involved? And somehow Mombasa United, who simply played their season and earned their position, are the ones expected to pay for this confusion?” he questioned.

Hanad added: “If you want the whole season voided, say it clearly including the title, CAF places, promotion, relegation and every result. Mombasa United cannot be the convenient sacrifice. Consistency is also fair play.”

The latest exchange comes ahead of a planned meeting between representatives of the two clubs as well as FKF, where the possibility of a playoff will be explored.

Sharks, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, argue that their automatic relegation is null and void because the guidelines applied (2025) were introduced after the season had started.

The matter has persisted in court corridors, becoming a stumbling block to the start of the new season as parties engage in a tug-of-war to swing the pendulum in their favour.