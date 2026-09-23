Gor Mahia issue statement on head coach Akonnor’s future amid criticism, winless run

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 23, 2026 – Gor Mahia secretary general Nikanor Arum has backed head coach Charles Akonnor amid mounting pressure over the team’s performance in recent times.

Arum says the Ghanaian should not be judged harshly for the unimpressive results, noting that a number of factors have worked against him.

The SG defended Akonnor in the wake of K’Ogalo’s painful exit from the Caf Champions League in which they were thrashed 7-1 by Egypt’s Pyramids FC in the first preliminary round.

“We cannot blame the coach and judge him for our exit from the Champions League. He was not exposed to competitive matches before this campaign, and that is something we have to consider,” he said.

The club official further rallied the fanbase to support the former Ghana national team boss as he begins his second season at the helm of the team.

“Even in CECAFA, we cannot blame the coach. He was not subjected to competitive football before the tournament, but he still managed to take the team to the final. Let us give him time and see what will come out of it,” the SG said.

Akonnor succeeded Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno ahead of the 2025/26 season, after a trophyless 2024/25.

He led K’Ogalo to their 22nd league crown amid occasional criticism over his game management.

Gor are yet to win a match since July since they beat Sudan’s Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Club Championships in Kigali.

Amid their regional campaign, Akonnor shot back at queries over his competence — in which he has been negatively referred to as a ‘plumber’ — pointing out that the criticism is the work of unnamed detractors keen on bringing them down.

Their latest defeat was a 3-2 loss to Tusker in a behind-closed-door friendly at the Nyayo Stadium, over the weekend.