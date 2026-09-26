Home AFCON draws closer as Kenya opens new qualifying campaign against Eritrea

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26 – Kenya’s road to AFCON 2027 is entering an important new stage. Harambee Stars have already secured their place at the finals as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda, but the qualifying campaign still gives Benni McCarthy something equally valuable: competitive matches to test his squad, build chemistry and shape the team that will represent Kenya on home soil next year.

As the Official Global Partner of CAF, 1xBet continues to support African football and CAF competitions, including the continent’s biggest national-team tournament. With AFCON 2027 getting closer, the brand is backing Harambee Stars on their journey and encouraging Kenyan fans to follow the team and support them throughout the new campaign.

Here is what to expect from Kenya’s opening qualifier, in the latest preview from best sports betting site 1xBet.

McCarthy continues to build for AFCON 2027

Kenya have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Guinea and Eritrea. Harambee Stars begin the campaign at home against Eritrea on September 26 before travelling to Conakry to face Guinea on October 1.

For McCarthy, these fixtures form part of a much bigger plan. Kenya will host AFCON matches for the first time in 2027, and every competitive international between now and then offers another chance to refine the squad.

The coach has named 24 players for the September window, mixing established internationals with younger players developing in Kenya and abroad.

The biggest boost is the return of captain Michael Olunga. One of Kenya’s most prolific scorers, Olunga spent around five months out through injury but returned to action in late August and quickly found the net for Al-Arabi in Qatar. His presence gives Harambee Stars a proven focal point in attack and restores one of the team’s most important leaders.

McCarthy is also continuing to open the door for the next generation. The squad includes Amos Wanjala from Valencia’s system, Job Ochieng of Real Sociedad, Manzur Okwaro of Stade de Reims, Timothy Ouma of Charlton Athletic and Belgium-based Ryan Ogam.

For several of these players, the qualifiers could become a major opportunity to establish themselves at international level and strengthen their case for a place in Kenya’s AFCON 2027 squad.

McCarthy has made it clear that he wants to build a team capable of competing with Africa’s strongest sides. Automatic qualification therefore does not make these matches any less important. They provide the coaching staff with valuable opportunities to test combinations, increase competition for places and build a team ready for the pressure of playing a major tournament at home.

Kenya vs Eritrea

Odds: Kenya to win – 1.36; Draw – 4.3; Eritrea to win – 8.9.

Kenya’s first test comes on September 26 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Starting the campaign at home gives Harambee Stars an opportunity to take early control of the match, set the tone for the qualifiers and give Kenyan supporters a strong opening performance on the road to AFCON 2027.

Eritrea arrive with confidence after successfully navigating the preliminary round. They beat Eswatini 2-0 and 2-1 to progress 4-1 on aggregate.

Ali Suleiman was one of the standout players in those matches, scoring in both legs and producing a brace in the return fixture. For Eritrea, who are back in AFCON qualifying after an absence of almost two decades, that result provided an encouraging return to continental competition.

Kenya will be expected to use home advantage and control possession from the start. Olunga’s return gives the team a clear reference point in attack, while the pace and movement of McCarthy’s younger players could be important in creating space around the final third.

Eritrea, however, have already shown that they can stay organised and punish mistakes. Kenya will therefore need to combine patience on the ball with sharper execution in front of goal.

This opening fixture also marks the beginning of a special period for Harambee Stars. With less than nine months to go before AFCON 2027, every official match now plays a role in preparing the team for a tournament that will be unlike any other in Kenyan football history.

As the Official Global Partner of CAF, 1xBet continues to support the biggest stages of African football and shares the growing excitement around AFCON 2027 with fans across the continent.

For Kenya, the tournament carries extra meaning. Harambee Stars will play in front of their own supporters, and the atmosphere in the stands could become an important source of energy when Africa’s best national teams arrive in East Africa.

Support Harambee Stars, follow the new generation of Kenyan internationals and get ready for a major football year together with the best sports betting site 1xBet!