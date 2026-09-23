National Karting Championship lays a solid foundation for future racers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – A quiet revolution is brewing on the tarmac of Kenyan motorsport, driven by a pint-sized generation of speedsters who have traded drawing crayons for racing steering wheels.



At last Sunday’s adrenaline-charged second round of the Kenya National Karting Championship (KNKC), hosted by the Pwani Motorsports Club at the Whistling Morans Kart Circuit, the Cadet category witnessed a masterclass in early-bred greatness.



Leading the charge were eight-year-old Abdulnassir Ahmed Elmi and seven-year-old Myles O’Neil, who secured a spectacular 1-2 finish.



Neither boy can lift a car wheel, let alone see over the dashboard without specially adjusted booster seats. Yet, they are chasing the ultimate dream of climbing the ladder to the pinnacle of rallying a decade from now.



Elmi, a Star Sheikh Academy student balancing daily schooling with intensive home tutoring in Islamic studies, dominated the Cadet division to top the field with 105 points, while the resilient O’Neil secured a hard-earned 89 points.



Elmi brought valuable international experience from South Africa, where his biggest heartbreak was a debut outing—missing a practice session left him five seconds off the pace before he clawed it back to three, according to his father Ahmed Elmi.



His thrilling home-soil triumph cemented a vital life lesson: success requires relentless focus and meticulous preparation.

Myles O ‘Neil (left) and Abdulnassir (right) on the winners ‘ podium of the Kenya National Karting Championship Cadet Class award ceremony last Sunday at Whistling Moran Racing Circuit.

O’Neil, a Pink Tower International School student, matched that intensity. When his helmet visor snaps down, his mind shifts from a gentle school sports captain, swimmer, and CITAM Valley Road church usher into a tactical predator.



The demanding buggy category of the National Autocross Championship has already handed O’Neil harrowing experiences.



At RX Round 1, he skidded into a tree, shattering his driveshaft and weeping tears of frustration while his mother hid her own heartbreak behind him.



Later, a harrowing ordeal at AutoX Round 5 saw his buggy lose a flying wheel mid-race, yet he stayed calm, steered to safety, and recalled his mother, Susan Gekone.



The transformative junior development program, overseen by WRC Safari Rally Event Director Norris Ongalo, extended across all divisions.



In the fiercely contested Senior Rotax Class, Myles Imbayi showcased a stunning pedigree of speed to win the class with 105 points, closely pursued by Elvin Kioko on 89 points.



Meanwhile, the Junior Rotax class delivered one of the day’s closest battles, with Sean Njumbi (105 points) eventually emerging on top after a highly competitive grid contest against Kyan Githinji (89 points).



No prodigy walks this brutal road alone. Supported by legendary local mentors like Dash Patel and Maxine Wahome, these dedicated families sacrifice relentlessly—trading birthday toys for high-performance engine parts and supplying finish-line “mama hugs”—proving that for Kenya’s youngest racers, every setback is simply fuel on the fast track to Formula 1.

