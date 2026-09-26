Seven SunDev players make the Cut at Rwanda Open

KIGALI, Rwanda, Sept 26 – Seven players attached to the Sunshine Development Tour have made the cut at the 2026 Rwanda Open, a Sunshine Tour event being played at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas.

Kenya’s Greg Snow continued his impressive form, carding a six-under-par second round to take his tournament total to 10-under-par and move into the weekend rounds.

Snow picked up birdies on the fourth, fifth, sixth and 12th holes, while spectacular eagles on the ninth and 17th helped him post the six-under score. His only dropped shots came on the seventh and eighth holes.

Fellow Kenyan Adel Balala also maintained his strong showing, carding a three-under-par second round to move to seven-under-par for the tournament.

Greg Snow tees off at the Rwanda Open 2026

Balala made seven birdies on the fourth, eighth, ninth, 11th, 12th, 13th and 15th holes, with bogeys on the first, second, seventh and 17th.

Uganda’s Rodell Gaita matched Balala’s seven-under-par tournament total after a four-under-par second round, adding to his three-under-par opening round.

He made birdies on the second, fourth, eighth, ninth, 17th and 18th holes, while dropping shots on the fifth and sixth.

Home player Celestin Nsanzuwera also goes into the weekend on seven-under-par after carding a three-under-par second round.

Nsanzuwera made birdies on the fourth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 16th holes, with bogeys on the first and fifth.

Kenya’s Jastas Madoya and Njoroge Kibugu, alongside Uganda’s Willy Deus Kitata and Grace Kasango, also made the cut after finishing the second round on four-under-par totals.

Celestin Nsanzuwera tees off at the Rwanda Open

Madoya carded a one-under-par second round, while Kitata returned a three-under-par score. Kasango also carded three-under-par, while Kibugu, who had opened with a level-par round, produced a four-under-par second round to secure his place in the weekend field.

The cut was set at four-under-par following a competitive second round that saw England’s Joe Sullivan take the lead after firing a spectacular 12-under-par round to move to 15-under-par overall.

South Africa’s Estiaan Conradie is second on 14-under-par, while his compatriots Kyle De Beer and Travis Procter are tied for third on 13-under-par.

The Rwanda Open is being played as a Sunshine Tour event, providing an important opportunity for players from the Sunshine Development Tour pathway to compete at the next level and gain valuable experience against a strong international field.

The tournament carries a S20 million, with the final rounds set to take place over the weekend.