Kibera take bragging rights in Slum Derby as Ocharo goes into history books for Kayole

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 27, 2026 – Kibera Soccer Women FC earned the ultimate bragging rights in the Slum Derby, securing a hard-fought 1–0 victory over rivals Mathare United Women FC at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The tightly contested match was settled by a solitary goal from the penalty spot, giving Kibera crucial points and local supremacy in one of the league’s most passionate rivalries.

Later at the same venue, Kayole Starlets FC recorded their first win of the new campaign with a 1–0 triumph over Trinity Starlets FC.

The moment of match-winning brilliance belonged to forward Magneta Ocharo, who netted in the 30th minute.

With that strike, Ocharo officially became the first player to score in back-to-back matches in the FKF Women’s Premier League this season, having previously found the back of the net against Shabana Starlets in Gameweek 1 before repeating the feat against Trinity in Gameweek 2.

Her landmark goal broke the deadlock and delivered three massive points for Kayole Starlets as they get their season fully underway.

Elsewhere across the country, military side Ulinzi Starlets FC bagged a statement 2–1 away victory against four-time league champions Vihiga Queens FC at the Mumias Sports Complex, highlighting their strong intent to challenge for top honours early in the season.

Meanwhile, at the Sudi Stadium in Nzoia, Bungoma Queens FC and Gideons Starlets FC fought out a hard-battled 0–0 stalemate to share the spoils on matchday 2.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s fixtures, Zetech Sparks will take on reigning champions Kenya Police Bullets at 3:00 PM at the Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, rounding out an action-packed matchday in the capital.