SportPesa’s F1 car center of attraction at 2026 Concours d’Elegance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 26 – Formula 1 racing took centre stage at the 54th Africa Concours d’Elegance on Sunday as SportPesa unveiled a full-scale replica of the 2019 Racing Point Formula 1 car at the Concours d’Elegance, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s motorsport story inKenya.

The unveiling at Ngong Racecourse brought back memories of SportPesa’s Formula 1 heritage, following its title sponsorship of the Racing Point F1 Team during the 2019 season, when Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll raced under the SportPesa Racing Point banner.

The car unveiled at Concours draws directly from that era, recreating the distinctive Racing Point F1 identity and bringing the visual spectacle of Formula 1 to Kenyan fans.

Home for Good Under the “Home For Good” initiative, SportPesa will keep the F1 experience in Kenya, taking the car beyond the Concours grounds and into public spaces through a planned mall tour.

The initiative is designed to give a wider audience the opportunity to see the car up close, bringing a piece of the Formula 1 experience to fans who may never have the opportunity to attend a Grand Prix.

SportPesa Head of Operations, Benard Chauro, said the initiative was about bringing the brand’s motorsport history closer to home.

“We have a genuine connection to Formula 1. In 2019, Kenyans watched SportPesa Racing Point compete on the world stage, and that created a connection with motorsport fans that has stayed with us. Bringing this car home is about reconnecting with that history and giving people the opportunity to experience it beyond the screen,” he said.

Chauro added that the car’s journey would not end at Concours.

“This car is here for good. It belongs to Kenya and to every fan who has ever dreamed of standing next to an F1 car. We want to take it to the people, to malls and public spaces, so that more Kenyans can get up close to the Formula 1 experience,” he added.

The unveiling also complemented the spirit of the Africa Concours d’Elegance, which brings together automotive heritage, motorsport and enthusiasts at the historic Ngong Racecourse.

Peter Wanday, Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club, added: “We welcome SportPesa to this year’s Concours d’Elegance, and we hope this is the start of a long partnership for motor racing in this country.

For 56 editions, Concours has celebrated the finest in motoring, and having a Formula 1 car here for the first time is a fitting way to mark that history. We look forward to what this partnership can build for the sport in Kenya.”

For SportPesa, the initiative extends its long-standing involvement in motorsport in Kenya, while creating a new way for fans to engage with the spectacle, design and heritage of Formula 1.

The SportPesa Formula 1 car will now embark on its public journey across Kenya, with details of the upcoming mall tour to be announced