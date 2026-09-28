Case lodged to compel FKF, Sports Ministry to pay Harambee Stars debts immediately

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 28, 2026 – A Kenyan football fan has lodged a case with Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) seeking to compel the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Ministry of Sports to settle the outstanding allowances owed to the national football team, Harambee Stars, within a period set by the court.

In a statement of claim, Brian Ngula is asking SDT to order the federation to provide a schedule for the outstanding allowances as well as the timetable for their settlement.

“An order directing the respondents to file and furnish the tribunal with a verified schedule of all outstanding allowances and payments due to members of Harambee Stars, together with a timetable for their settlement, within such period as the tribunal may prescribe,” Ngula says.

The claimant is further seeking SDT’s help to compel FKF and the Ministry of Sports to furnish Harambee Stars players and technical bench with the same information on the outstanding allowances.

“An order directing the respondents to provide timely and transparent information to members of Harambee Stars concerning allowances and other financial obligations arising from their national team assignments,” he says.

Ngula’s other major prayer is for the two entities to table before SDT information on the Harambee Stars technical bench, particularly the foreign contingent, which comprises head coach Benni McCarthy.

Information demanded for to this effect centre on whether McCarthy and Co require necessary legal documentation to work in the country and steps taken to remedy the issue.

“An order directing the respondents to take all the necessary steps within their respective mandates to procure and secure the issuance of the requisite work permits, passes and/or lawful work authorisation for coach Benni McCarthy and all foreign technical personnel engaged and/or deployed in the service of Harambee Stars,” the claimant prays.

Subsequently, the tribunal has designated October 6 to hear the matter – via Microsoft Teams – before which FKF and the ministry will have the opportunity to respond to the issues raised, on or before October 2.

“The Respondents shall file and serve their responses to the Application on or before noon on 2nd October, 2026, and the Claimant/Applicant shall have leave to file a further affidavit after such service, if need be. Whereas being cognizant of the exigency of the matter, the Parties may also make oral representations during the Mention,” the tribunal said in a statement.

The panel to hear the matter will be chaired by Luke Wamugunda, assisted by Allan Mola, with Victor Omwebu as member.

The legal battle comes after an explosive week in which McCarthy revealed he does not have a work permit to operate in the country – over a year after he took the reins in the national team.

Ahead of Stars’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier on Saturday, players also went on strike over outstanding allowances.

Even when the Sports ministry eventually acted upon the grievances, the players revealed it was not the amount they expected.