NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – Democracy of the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) decision to invite opposition principals to a consultative meeting, calling it a step in the right direction.

However, he has urged the commission to allow more time for leaders to present their concerns.

“I am very happy that you have invited me to the stakeholder meeting on Thursday morning. However, two and a half hours will not be enough. Personally, I need at least one and a half hours to present to the commissioners the concerns that Kenyans have raised with me,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua over the weekend urged IEBC to convene a meeting with political parties and other stakeholders to agree on the technology to be used in the 2027 polls.

He said the talks should address whether to renew the contract with election technology provider Smartmatic or agree on another way to keep voter registration going.

“Chairman, I would therefore ask that you consider setting aside a full day for consultations so that we can adequately discuss these issues. This is our country, and the process is just as important as the actual election. We therefore need to have this discussion,” the former DP added

Speaking during a meeting with a Kiharu Constituency delegation at his Wamunyoro residence, Gachagua has also called on the Registrar of Persons to meet with opposition leaders, alleging bias in the issuance of national identity cards.

Gachagua has accused the Registrar of Persons of delaying the issuance of national identity cards to young Kenyans in areas perceived to support the opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at the opening of the party’s Nairobi County offices in Kasarani, the former deputy president claimed applicants in areas seen as supportive of President William Ruto received their IDs within two to three days, while those in perceived opposition strongholds waited up to seven months.

Gachagua said he would take up the matter with the Registrar of Persons, arguing that the delays could put young people in affected areas at a disadvantage as voter registration continues.