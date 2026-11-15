Opposition Demands IEBC Meeting Over Voter Registration Technology

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to urgently clarify its electoral technology arrangements ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Bathi in Kimende, Gachagua said the commission’s contract with technology provider Smartmatic is due to expire on November 24, raising concerns over a possible disruption to mass voter registration.

“We must meet the stakeholders immediately to discuss how we renew the Smartmatic contract so that voter registration can go on because if the contract expires on 24th of November before you procure a new system. Procurement takes 6 months. What happens to mass registration of voters? So we cannot have agreed to have a vacuum,” he said.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader also called for consultations between the IEBC and representatives of the United Opposition, accusing the commission of shutting out stakeholders from discussions on election preparedness.

“We are telling IEBC you cannot make decisions alone. We are going to give you a date to come and engage you and if you refuse to see us we are going to mobilise the wananchi, to accompany us so that we can have deliberation as the sick and chant outside,” Gachagua said.

According to information published on the IEBC website, the commission entered into a legally binding contract with Smartmatic International Holdings B.V. on November 25, 2021, for the supply, delivery, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

Smartmatic was founded in 2000 in Florida, United States, initially operating in the cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT) space. In 2002, the company expanded into election technology, developing its first voting machine. It is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The commission says Smartmatic has partnered with various election management bodies around the world, including those in Belgium, Estonia, Los Angeles County in the United States and Zambia.

The company has implemented election technology across five continents – North America, South America, Africa, Europe and Asia – cumulatively recording and tabulating 6.5 billion votes.