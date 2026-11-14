Gachagua Promises to Visit Sifuna’s Bungoma Home Before Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has humorously responded to an invitation by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to visit his home in Bungoma, promising to conduct his own assessment before Christmas.

The exchange took place during the funeral of Gachagua’s 77-year-old sister in Kieni, Nyeri County, where Sifuna invited the former Deputy President to visit his political backyard.

Sifuna told Gachagua that voters from the Mt Kenya region should thoroughly scrutinise political leaders before deciding whether to support their ambitions, noting that the community had been misled in the past.

“Rigathi, I want us to make arrangements for you to come to our home in Bungoma and see this young woman. I want you to investigate me, put me under a microscope and even come to my home and tell people that we are witches there.”

“People from the mountain have been deceived before, so you should scrutinise us properly. There should be no handing out of votes simply because we are making political promises to one another,” Sifuna said.

He cautioned against offering political support merely on the basis of reciprocal commitments between leaders.

Gachagua responded in a light-hearted manner, indicating that he would visit Bungoma and undertake the proposed assessment before Christmas.

“I should go to his home and investigate before Christmas,” Gachagua said.

The invitation comes barely a day after the Linda Mwananchi National Delegates Conference adopted a resolution authorising Sifuna to pursue coalition-building efforts ahead of the 2027 General Election.