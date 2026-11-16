McCarthy declares zero sympathy for home country ahead of duel with Harambee Stars

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has said he is not concerned about the fate of South Africa’s qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The South African says his loyalty lies with Kenya who he will lead in the dugout for Tuesday’s Afcon 2027 qualifier tie against his home country at the Nyayo Stadium.

“Nothing to do with me. My passport is South Africa, but I have no say in what they do. With all my experience, everything that I know, my heart goes into giving the best to Kenya national team and the rest will sort itself out,” the former Manchester United coach said.

The 49-year-old is considered the best goal machine Bafana Bafana has ever produced, topping his country’s all-time scorers’ list with 31 in 80 games.

He was their top scorer at the 1998 Afcon in Burkina Faso, a tournament in which he came to global prominence when he scored four goals in 13 minutes against Namibia.

McCarthy also played at two editions of the Fifa World Cup (1998 and 2002), scoring a goal apiece on both occasions.

All that counts for nothing for the Porto striker who said his ultimate desire is to lead Harambee Stars to the top of Group C – having already qualified for the continental showpiece as co-hosts.

“We’ve got three matches, there’s nine points still at hand. Our goal is to go for all nine points starting tomorrow. It (the match) has no sentimental value on me. This is my job and I give everything for the job that I am in and it is with Kenya,” McCarthy said.

However, McCarthy expects Pitso Mosimane’s charges to come out firing after a frustrating 2-2 draw between the two sides on Friday night in Soweto.

“I know they have quality and they believe that they should be on top and they are on top of the group. So at the end of the day, it depends on them. You know, they play as many games as we do,” he said.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm, with Kenyans expected to fill Nyayo Stadium to the rafters.

The other teams in the group are Guinea and Eritrea who met in Cairo on Monday evening, Syli National winning 3-1.