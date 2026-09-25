Why Harambee Stars players are unhappy with amount paid for outstanding allowances

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 25, 2026 – Harambee Stars striker Ryan Ogam confirms they have received part of the allowances owed to them but the amount is unsatisfactory to them.

The Belgium-based defender says they have no option but to look forward to tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Eritrea even under the difficult circumstances.

“Some players have received their allowances but it is not something we expected in terms of rates but it is what it is. We have to control what we can control and that is to play tomorrow. Whatever they do with our allowances is now up to them,” Ogam said.

The national football team players ground their tools for two days in protest against the non-payment of their outstanding allowances.

Head coach Benni McCarthy revealed that the players are owed allowances going back to four or five camps, urging the powers that be to settle their dues with the team.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) also confirmed that the team are owed a number of arrears in allowances, noting that authorities were working overtime to resolve the issue.

Even with the assurance, the team did not turn up for training on Thursday as per plan.

They finally had a feel of the Nyayo Stadium on Friday morning ahead of the weekend duel with Red Sea Boys.

Supposedly the minnows, the visitors come into the tie with a superior record of five wins, one draw and three losses in their last nine matches.

The last meeting between the two sides — at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2019 — ended with a 4-1 thrashing for Harambee Stars.