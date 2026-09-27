Over 30 athletics legends join Eldoret run to promote sports tourism

ELDORET, Kenya, Sep 27 — More than 30 athletics legends led by athletics icon Kipchoge Keino in a symbolic run in Eldoret to promote Kenya’s sports tourism during this year’s Kenya Tourism Week.

The event, held on Saturday, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tourism, the Uasin Gishu County Government and the University of Eldoret, and also celebrated UN Tourism Day.

Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, who flagged off the run, said the participation of the athletics legends would help market Kenya as a sports tourism destination.

“We decided to have our sports ambassadors to be part of this momentous occasion with an aim to profile Kenya as a secure region for sports tourism,” Bitok said.

Keino called for greater promotion of sports tourism, saying Kenya had much to offer through its sporting heritage.

“Let’s encourage sports tourism. We have a lot to offer in this country in terms of sports,” Keino said.

He noted that tourists have already visited Kenya to experience the “home of champions” and said young people could use sport to attract visitors to the country.

Former athlete Leah Malot urged young and active athletes to participate in sports tourism as a way of marketing Uasin Gishu and Kenya as tourism destinations. She also cautioned athletes against doping.

The run was conceived to connect Eldoret’s and the North Rift’s sporting identity with tourism, culture, community and visitor experiences.

It was also intended to showcase the region’s tourism attractions and highlight Kenya’s tourism offering beyond traditional wildlife and coastal destinations.

The organisers said athletics was increasingly becoming part of the identity of destinations, attracting athletes, coaches, sports enthusiasts and visitors interested in experiencing the environment and culture associated with sporting excellence.

The event formed part of the wider Kenya Tourism Week programme running in Eldoret from September 21 to 27, showcasing the region through sports, culture, conservation, gastronomy, digital innovation and community experiences.

Eldoret is described in the release as a gateway to a wider North Rift tourism circuit incorporating training camps, sporting facilities, cultural experiences, landscapes and communities.

The tourism authorities have identified the region as an important area for developing new tourism circuits beyond Kenya’s traditional destinations.

The presence of the athletics legends also provided an opportunity to celebrate the people behind Kenya’s athletics story, while the region’s established reputation as a training destination continues to attract athletes from different parts of the world seeking to experience its high-altitude training environment.